Darrell Brooks seeks more time for appeal in Christmas parade attack

Earlier this week, Brooks’ attorney filed a sixth extension to appeal the convictions. His defense attorney now has until Dec. 20 to file the necessary paperwork. Brooks' attorney previously cited the number of transcripts from the month-long trial as the reason for the delay.

Brooks was sentenced to life in prison after a jury convicted him on all 76 charges tied to the parade attack.

