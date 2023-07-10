Darrell Brooks' plea deal; guilty to felon in possession of firearm

Darrell Brooks is already convicted in the deaths of six people and injuring more than 60 others in the 2021 Waukesha Christmas parade. On Monday, July 10, he was in Milwaukee County court resolving another case against him.

Brooks appeared through video where a plea deal was reached. Brooks pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a felon. Two counts concerning reckless endangering safety were dismissed.

Darrell Brooks

Brooks will serve a four-year sentence concurrent with his six life sentences in Waukesha County.

Brooks has two more open cases against him in Milwaukee County.