Darrell Brooks to represent himself in Waukesha County appeal

Darrell Brooks, the man convicted of 76 charges tied to the November 2021 Waukesha Christmas parade attack, will represent himself in court once again.

Brooks to represent himself

What we know:

A hearing was held in Waukesha County court on Friday, April 4 – ties to Brooks' appeal of the convictions.

The judge hearing the case accepted the motion by Brooks' attorney to withdraw himself from the appeal. That was at the request of Brooks.

Brooks will now represent himself in the appeal – as he did in his original trial.

The Wisconsin Department of Corrections says Brooks is currently serving his sentence in an undisclosed, out-of-state prison due to "safety concerns."

