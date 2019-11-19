MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Bucks and Harley-Davidson have teamed up to make a $45,500 donation to the Harley-Davidson Foundation.In addition to the jersey patch partnership between the two organizations, proceeds from every Bucks jersey, which bears the Harley-Davidson logo on it, that was sold in the Bucks Pro Shop at Fiserv Forum during the 2018-19 season was donated to charity.With MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo’s jersey being the third-most-popular in the NBA during the 2018-19 season, and the Bucks as a team ranking fifth among all 30 teams in merchandise sold, the donation reached more than $45,000.

