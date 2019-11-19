Harley-Davidson begins 'planned phased approach' to resume building motorcycles

Harley-Davidson begins 'planned phased approach' to resume building motorcycles

MILWAUKEE -- A spokesperson for Harley-Davidson tells FOX6 News on Friday, May 22 the motorcycle maker has "begun a planned phased approach to resuming production in its facilities, following the guidelines of public health and regulatory authorities and keeping employee health and safety front and center."Officials say at all of its facilities, Harley-Davidson has "implemented enhanced safety measures, protocols to support social distancing and is bolstering its already-rigorous cleaning and sanitation practices."Harley-Davidson announced on March 18 the suspension of production in the United States as a result of the coronavirus.

Bucks to donate $45,500 to Harley-Davidson Foundation

Bucks to donate $45,500 to Harley-Davidson Foundation

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Bucks and Harley-Davidson have teamed up to make a $45,500 donation to the Harley-Davidson Foundation.In addition to the jersey patch partnership between the two organizations, proceeds from every Bucks jersey, which bears the Harley-Davidson logo on it, that was sold in the Bucks Pro Shop at Fiserv Forum during the 2018-19 season was donated to charity.With MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo’s jersey being the third-most-popular in the NBA during the 2018-19 season, and the Bucks as a team ranking fifth among all 30 teams in merchandise sold, the donation reached more than $45,000.

'The best thing!' Kenosha HOG Chapter takes Burlington nursing home patient on Harley ride

'The best thing!' Kenosha HOG Chapter takes Burlington nursing home patient on Harley ride

BURLINGTON -- A nursing home patient in Burlington got the ride of her life Monday night, Sept. 23.Connie Rodriguez, 65, felt the wind in her hair after she hopped on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle and took a ride around town.It was all thanks to the Kenosha HOG Chapter.Members told FOX6 News when they heard about Rodriguez, they had to make arrangements to get her on a bike."She said Connie was a big fan.

'Twist and go:' Harley-Davidson offers demo rides for its all-electric LiveWire

'Twist and go:' Harley-Davidson offers demo rides for its all-electric LiveWire

MILWAUKEE -- Harley-Davidson gave riders on Wednesday, Aug. 21 the opportunity try out its new all-electric motorcycle, LiveWire.Demo rides are being run at the Harley-Davidson Museum on Canal Street."It's totally different," said Paul James, marketing channels manager for Harley-Davidson. "It's unique.

Harley-Davidson's electric Hog: 0 to 60 mph in 3 seconds

Harley-Davidson's electric Hog: 0 to 60 mph in 3 seconds

MILWAUKEE -- Harley-Davidson is releasing details about the electric motorcycle it's rolling out this year that it hopes will capture the imagination of a new generation of riders and put a charge into its diminishing sales.The LiveWire, which will soon be available in a limited number of dealerships, will cost nearly $30,000 and can go zero to 60 mph in three seconds.

LEGO teams up with Harley-Davidson to create Fat Boy bike set

LEGO teams up with Harley-Davidson to create Fat Boy bike set

MILWAUKEE -- LEGO and Harley-Davidson teamed up to make a replica of the iconic Fat Boy motorcycle.Made from 1,023 pieces, the new Creator Expert LEGO motorcycle set comes with a Milwaukee-Eight engine with moving pistons, dual exhaust pipes, handlebar steering, moveable gearshift pedal and more.The red and black LEGO bike stands about seven inches tall and 12 inches wide and retails for $100.According to LEGO.com, the Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Creator Expert kit will be available beginning Aug. 1.