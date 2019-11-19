Photo with masked subjects from 1919 welcomes guests to Harley-Davidson Museum
MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee's Harley-Davidson Museum is back open to visitors -- and there is an interesting photograph now welcoming guests who walk through the doors.
Harley-Davidson 'rewire' means cutting 700 positions globally, 500 employees through 2020
MILWAUKEE -- Harley-Davidson announced on Thursday, July 9 it will eliminate 700 jobs globally by the end of the year.
Police: Fire started inside Harley-Davidson on Silver Spring, windows broken
MILWAUKEE -- A fire started inside Harley-Davidson on Silver Spring Drive in Milwaukee early Monday after windows were broken at the business.It happened around 12:30 a.m.Police are investigating the cause of the fire, and seeking "unknown suspects" in the case.
Harley-Davidson begins 'planned phased approach' to resume building motorcycles
MILWAUKEE -- A spokesperson for Harley-Davidson tells FOX6 News on Friday, May 22 the motorcycle maker has "begun a planned phased approach to resuming production in its facilities, following the guidelines of public health and regulatory authorities and keeping employee health and safety front and center."Officials say at all of its facilities, Harley-Davidson has "implemented enhanced safety measures, protocols to support social distancing and is bolstering its already-rigorous cleaning and sanitation practices."Harley-Davidson announced on March 18 the suspension of production in the United States as a result of the coronavirus.
H-D suspends US production due to COVID-19; Menomonee Falls employee positive
MILWAUKEE -- Harley-Davidson officials on Wednesday, March 18 announced the suspension of production in the United States as a result of the coronavirus.
Harley-Davidson Pres., CEO Matthew Levatich steps down: 'I am proud of what we have achieved'
MILWAUKEE -- Harley-Davidson announced on Friday, Feb. 28 that Matthew Levatich has stepped down as president and CEO of the motorcycle maker.A news release from Harley-Davidson says the following:
Bucks to donate $45,500 to Harley-Davidson Foundation
MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Bucks and Harley-Davidson have teamed up to make a $45,500 donation to the Harley-Davidson Foundation.In addition to the jersey patch partnership between the two organizations, proceeds from every Bucks jersey, which bears the Harley-Davidson logo on it, that was sold in the Bucks Pro Shop at Fiserv Forum during the 2018-19 season was donated to charity.With MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo’s jersey being the third-most-popular in the NBA during the 2018-19 season, and the Bucks as a team ranking fifth among all 30 teams in merchandise sold, the donation reached more than $45,000.
Harley-Davidson stops production of LiveWire motorcycles due to 'non-standard condition'
MILWAUKEE -- Harley-Davidson has stopped production and delivery of its new LiveWire motorcycles.In a statement released on Monday, Oct. 14, Harley-Davidson said the following:
'The best thing!' Kenosha HOG Chapter takes Burlington nursing home patient on Harley ride
BURLINGTON -- A nursing home patient in Burlington got the ride of her life Monday night, Sept. 23.Connie Rodriguez, 65, felt the wind in her hair after she hopped on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle and took a ride around town.It was all thanks to the Kenosha HOG Chapter.Members told FOX6 News when they heard about Rodriguez, they had to make arrangements to get her on a bike."She said Connie was a big fan.
Big Unit Poker Run is a great motorcycle ride for a great cause
MILWAUKEE -- Hundreds of bikers revved up their engines for the 12th annual Big Unit Poker Run on Sunday, Sept. 1.
'Twist and go:' Harley-Davidson offers demo rides for its all-electric LiveWire
MILWAUKEE -- Harley-Davidson gave riders on Wednesday, Aug. 21 the opportunity try out its new all-electric motorcycle, LiveWire.Demo rides are being run at the Harley-Davidson Museum on Canal Street."It's totally different," said Paul James, marketing channels manager for Harley-Davidson. "It's unique.
Harley-Davidson launches new motorcycle models, tech for 2020
MILWAUKEE -- Harley-Davidson launched on Tuesday, Aug. 20 its lineup of 2020 motorcycles which feature new models and new technologies.According to a Harley-Davidson news release:
Harley-Davidson reports 2Q earnings of $195.6M, exceeds Wall Street expectations
MILWAUKEE — Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $195.6 million.On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had profit of $1.23.The results exceeded Wall Street expectations.
'With heavy hearts,' Iron Town Harley-Davidson in New Berlin shuts down day-to-day operations
NEW BERLIN -- Iron Town Harley-Davidson in New Berlin shut down its day-to-day operations, at least temporarily, according to a post on the business' Facebook page on Tuesday, July 16.
'We're going to help:' Motorcyclists ride together to support the Milwaukee Junior Fire Institute
MILWAUKEE -- For the second time, bikers geared up for a ride to raise awareness and funding for the Milwaukee Junior Fire Institute.
Harley-Davidson's electric Hog: 0 to 60 mph in 3 seconds
MILWAUKEE -- Harley-Davidson is releasing details about the electric motorcycle it's rolling out this year that it hopes will capture the imagination of a new generation of riders and put a charge into its diminishing sales.The LiveWire, which will soon be available in a limited number of dealerships, will cost nearly $30,000 and can go zero to 60 mph in three seconds.
LEGO teams up with Harley-Davidson to create Fat Boy bike set
MILWAUKEE -- LEGO and Harley-Davidson teamed up to make a replica of the iconic Fat Boy motorcycle.Made from 1,023 pieces, the new Creator Expert LEGO motorcycle set comes with a Milwaukee-Eight engine with moving pistons, dual exhaust pipes, handlebar steering, moveable gearshift pedal and more.The red and black LEGO bike stands about seven inches tall and 12 inches wide and retails for $100.According to LEGO.com, the Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Creator Expert kit will be available beginning Aug. 1.
Supporting local law enforcement and their families with the C.O.P.S. motorcycle ride
GREENFIELD -- Christina stopped by the House of Harley-Davidson in Greenfield on Saturday, June 8 to check out the 8th Annual Law Enforcement Ride.
C.O.P.S. motorcycle ride raises money for families impacted by deaths in the line of duty
GREENFIELD -- Hundreds of riders revved their engines on Saturday, June 8 for the 8th Annual Law Enforcement Ride, with proceeds helping those who have lost someone in the line of duty.