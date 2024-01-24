2024 Harley-Davidson models revealed; grand touring bikes get new look
MILWAUKEE - Harley-Davidson pulled the wraps off its 2024 model lineup on Wednesday, Jan. 24. The reveal includes all-new looks for much of the motorcycle maker's grand touring lineup.
Street Glide, Road Glide
A news release says the 2024 Street Glide and Road Glide models are "more powerful, lighter, and more dynamic, and feature all-new visual design elements that combine a cohesive dynamic flow from the front fenders to the saddlebags. Both models feature an evolved fairing profile that appears refreshingly modern yet retains Harley-Davidson design DNA that makes them instantly familiar."
2024 Harley-Davidson Street Glide
Additional key features include:
- An updated Milwaukee-Eight 117 V-Twin engine features a new cooling system which further optimizes thermal comfort for the rider and enhanced intake and exhaust flow to boost performance.
- Selectable Ride Modes – Road, Sport, Rain and Custom – electronically control the performance characteristics of the motorcycle.
- Infotainment technology is powered by Skyline OS and presented on a 12.3-inch TFT color touch screen that replaces all analog instrumentation and most switches. A new 200-watt audio amplifier powers a pair of fairing-mounted speakers.
- Improved aerodynamics enhance rider comfort and reduce subjective helmet buffeting at highway speed by an average of 60 percent. Rear suspension travel is increased to 3-inches. A redesigned one-piece seat shape and padding materials offer a significant improvement in long-range comfort for most riders.
2024 Harley-Davidson Road Glide
CVO Road Glide ST
Harley-Davidson says the "CVO Road Glide ST is the quickest, fastest, and most-sophisticated performance bagger ever produced by Harley-Davidson, and represents a unique collection of components providing high value to performance minded riders. A deep solo seat and six-inch riser paired with a moto handlebar put the rider in an aggressive, upright position with West Coast custom style."
2024 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide ST
A news release says key features of the bike include:
- Two premium paint choices: Golden White Pearl or Raven Metallic. A Screamin’ Eagle graphic on the fairing sides and fuel tank is inspired by the Screamin’ Eagle Harley-Davidson Factory motorcycles raced in the MotoAmerica Mission King of the Baggers series. CVO 25th Anniversary graphics celebrate a milestone in factory customization.
- The Milwaukee-Eight® 121 High Output V-Twin engine is exclusive to the CVO Road Glide ST model, tuned to produce 127 horsepower (94kW) and 145 lb. ft. (193 Nm) of torque – the most horsepower and torque ever from a factory-installed engine in a production Harley-Davidson motorcycle. A lower final drive ratio is selected to enhance acceleration performance in every gear.
- The use of alternate materials helps reduce dry weight to 800 pounds (363 kg). Mufflers have lightweight titanium shells and forged carbon fiber end caps; forged carbon fiber composite is used to form the front fender, seat cowl and tank console; the oil pan is formed of lightweight composite; and wheel design and wave-style front brake rotors are optimized to minimize unsprung weight.
- Fully adjustable front and rear suspension includes SHOWA rear shock absorbers with remote reservoirs and inverted 47mm SHOWA 1x1 forks.
- Premium Brembo™ braking components provide outstanding braking feel and performance for added rider confidence.
- Selectable Ride Modes – Road, Sport, Track, Track Plus, Rain, and multiple Custom modes – electronically control the performance characteristics of the motorcycle.
- A suite of infotainment technology is powered by Skyline OS. A color touch screen replaces all analog instrumentation and most switches. A premium audio system features a 500-watt amplifier and Harley-Davidson Audio powered by Rockford Fosgate Stage II 6.5-inch fairing speakers.
CVO Pan America
Lastly, Harley-Davidson says the CVO Pan America motorcycle is a new vehicle of discovery and the CVO program’s first adventure touring (ADV) motorcycle.
2024 Harley-Davidson CVO Pan America
Harley-Davidson's news release says "all of the features that have made the Pan America 1250 Special model a leading choice among discerning global Adventure Touring riders are retained, including the smooth-and-powerful Revolution Max 1250 engine, semi-active front and rear suspension, touch screen display, selectable ride modes, and Daymaker Adaptive Headlamp technology. The CVO Pan America model is outfitted with a host of rugged accessories selected to enhance the journey, including Adaptive Ride Height suspension, rugged aluminum top and side cases, a Screamin' Eagle quickshifter, tubeless laced wheels, auxiliary LED forward lighting, an aluminum skid plate, providing excellent value to the adventure rider who wants it all and more."