Highland Park renamed 'Davidson Park' Monday; grand opening

Milwaukee's Highland Park will officially become Davidson Park on Monday, June 24.

The Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors adopted a resolution in April 2023 to accept $350,000 from the Harley-Davidson Foundation in exchange for renaming "Highland Park" to "Davidson Park."

The agreement provides $250,000 for park improvements with an additional $100,000 earmarked for maintenance over the next decade, a news release says.

Highland Park is a little more than three acres of green space located just to the southwest of the Harley-Davidson Motor Company headquarters on W. Juneau Avenue. It is adjacent to several surface parking lots which the Harley-Davidson Foundation is redeveloping into "The Hub" a community park and multi-use event space.

Heatherwick Studios rendering of "The Hub" public park to be located at Harley-Davidson's Juneau Avenue headquarters in Milwaukee, WI. (PRNewsfoto/Harley-Davidson, Inc.)

While ownership and control of park will remain with Milwaukee County Parks, the Harley-Davidson Foundation's investment provides for infrastructure improvements that Milwaukee County Parks otherwise could not afford.

Davidson Park is free and open for the public to enjoy.