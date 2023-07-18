2023 Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival by the numbers

article

Harley-Davidson shared on Tuesday, July 18 a recap of the 2023 Homecoming Festival by the numbers. The four-day event celebrated the 120-year history of the motorcycle brand.

A news release says more than 80,000 motto and music enthusiasts visited Veterans Park on Milwaukee's lakefront. They enjoyed performances by music headliners Green Day (July 14) and Foo Fighters (July 15) – as well as a freestyle motocross show, motorcycle stunts, and plenty of food and beverage.

Harley-Davidson Homecoming at Milwaukee's Veterans Park

At the Harley-Davidson Museum grounds, officials say roughly 73,000 bikes lined the museum grounds, Canal Street, and S. 6th Street over the four days. 130,000 attendees enjoyed food trucks, Flat Out Friday Boonie Bike races, motorcycle displays, and demo ride opportunities with LiveWire electric vehicles. The museum also hosted custom and vintage motorcycle shows, and evening musical entertainment.

Thousands of riders made their way to the Harley-Davidson Powertrain Operations in Menomonee Falls where they could test ride Harley-Davidson motorcycles, check out factory tours, and watch Police Skills Riding Demonstrations.

The 2023 Homecoming event wrapped up on Sunday with the Harley-Davidson 120th Anniversary Parade. It wound down Wisconsin Avenue from American Family Field to the heart of downtown Milwaukee, and ending at Veterans Park on the lakefront. Officials say 7,000 motorcycles took part in the parade.

Harley-Davidson Homecoming 120th anniversary stage at Milwaukee's lakefront

On top of everything at Veterans Park and the Harley-Davidson Museum, six Milwaukee-area Harley-Davidson dealerships hosted events and entertainment – welcoming thousands of riders. Dealerships that participated included:

For those who haven't gotten enough of the motorcycle maker, officials announced next year’s Harley-Davidson Homecoming will be July 25-28, 2024.