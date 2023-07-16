Harley-Davidson Homecoming annual starting in 2024, CEO announces

The Harley-Davidson 120th Anniversary celebration wrapped up Sunday, July 16, but it won't be long before tens of thousands of Harley-Davidson bikes are back in Milwaukee.

The Harley-Davidson Homecoming rally will become an annual event starting in 2024. They'll key up bigger celebrations every five years for the anniversaries.

In making the announcement, the company's CEO said this event has become too successful to wait that long.

In the city where Harley-Davidson came to life, the marvel over a machine lined the parade route Sunday.

"It was mind-blowing," said Ronald Gilmore of Houston. "You know, I mean, everybody's waving and greeting you and welcoming you home. I have never experienced anything like that before in my life."

Harley-Davidson's Homecoming, marking the company's 120th year, rolled to an end Sunday, leaving first-timers like Duane Moss ready for more.

"It just made me feel good from the time that I got up this morning to the end here today," he said. "It all tied in to be a beautiful occasion."

The four days of concerts, tours and rides caught the attention of Harley's CEO Jochen Zeitz. He announced a big change starting in 2024.

"Why wouldn't we just have a rally every five years in our hometown? Let's do this every year and have a big party. That's the plan," he said.

Even at his first Harley-Davidson Homecoming, he said he understands why this company's become so successful.

"There's just no other brand out there in the world that has done what Harley-Davidson has achieved over 120 years, thanks to its community," said Zeitz.

The company hopes to build on that with a yearly celebration that will always honor Harley's history.

"I was already planning to come back in five years," said Gilmore. "Now, every year, I will make it a yearly event, something where you come out with your friends and your family, just have a good time."

Zeitz also announced the dates for 2024: July 25-28. They plan to honor the legend Willie G. Davidson, one of the grandsons of the founders.