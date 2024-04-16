Harley-Davidson Homecoming; Milwaukee celebration 100 days out

article

Harley-Davidson marked on Tuesday, April 16 100 days until the start of the 2024 Homecoming Festival – a four-day celebration of all things H-D.

A complete schedule of free and ticketed family-friendly events and musical performances planned for July 25-28 at venues across the Milwaukee area is posted and advance Veterans Park tickets are on sale at HDHomecoming.com .

The big weekend revs up at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 25 with opening ceremonies at Davidson Park, the new outdoor community hub created by the Harley-Davidson Foundation at Harley-Davidson Headquarters on Juneau Avenue in Milwaukee.

Celebrating Willie G. Davidson

A celebration of the contributions of Willie G. Davidson to Harley-Davidson and motorcycling will be a highlight of the 2024 Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival. Willie G. is the grandson of H-D founder William A. Davidson. He worked for Harley-Davidson for 49 years before retiring as Chief Styling Officer in 2012.

All Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival venues will honor Willie G. Davidson through both imagery and activations. In addition to highlights of Willie G. throughout its campus, the Harley-Davidson Museum will host a WGD Ride In Custom Bike Show presented by V-Twin Visionary on Saturday, July 27. An engraved Willie G. Award will be presented to the Best-In-Show winner.

Guided tours will take place at Juneau Avenue Harley-Davidson Headquarters, highlighting various spots in the building connected to Willie G. Davidson. To celebrate Willie's passion for vintage motorcycles, a vintage motorcycle show will also be held at the venue.

Harley-Davidson Headquarters & Davidson Park

Visit this new Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival venue to take a guided Juneau Avenue Historical Tour through and around the current company headquarters buildings that once served as the original manufacturing factory. The first 1,000 tour attendees each day will receive an exclusive Juneau Ave Historical Tour coin. Enjoy family friendly activities such as Friday’s STE(A)Magination Day and Saturday’s Interactive Art + Culture Fair, local food, music and a vintage motorcycle showcase at Davidson Park, the new outdoor community hub created by the Harley-Davidson Foundation.

Harley-Davidson Museum

A free concert performance by Kenny Wayne Shepherd on Thursday night at the Harley-Davidson Museum will kick off the Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival. Stop by for Museum tours (ticket required), shopping, food and beverage, interactive exhibits, free live music daily and more.

Harley-Davidson Powertrain Operations

Take a demo ride on a new 2024 Harley-Davidson motorcycle, watch a police skills demonstration and enjoy a self-guided 45-minute tour of the Powertrain Operations facility where the heartbeat of every Harley-Davidson motorcycle is assembled. Located in Menomonee Falls, Wis., just a short ride from downtown Milwaukee, be sure to book a tour today at HDHomecoming.com to secure a spot and receive a special keepsake.

Dealership events

Six Milwaukee-area Harley-Davidson dealerships will be hosting events and entertainment during the run of the Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival. Those dealerships include House of Harley-Davidson (Greenfield), Milwaukee Harley-Davidson (Milwaukee), Suburban Motors Harley-Davidson (Thiensville), Uke’s Harley-Davidson (Kenosha), West Bend Harley-Davidson (West Bend), and Wisconsin Harley-Davidson (Oconomowoc). Check out each dealer's website for detailed information on their events, demos and rides.

Complete details on all Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival ticketing options, venues, entertainment, scheduled events, Harley-Davidson factory tours, FAQ and lodging are available at HDHomecoming.com, where visitors can also sign up to receive Homecoming updates.