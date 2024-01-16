2024 Harley-Davidson Homecoming; headlining acts revealed

article

Harley-Davidson announced on Tuesday, Jan. 16 its 2024 Homecoming Festival will be headlined by musical acts Red Hot Chili Peppers, Jelly Roll and HARDY -- each performing with other top acts at Veterans Park on Milwaukee's lakefront.

Advanced ticket sales for the July 25-28 celebration of music, moto-culture, and the H-D hometown of Milwaukee start on Thursday, Jan. 18 at HDHomecoming.com/tickets.

A news release says you can experience Veterans Park with 2-Day and 1-Day General Admission (GA). New for 2024 are GA+ or VIP ticket options offering new and enhanced experiences to enjoy the biggest names in music, entertainment, local food, beverages, and more for enthusiasts of all ages.

Harley-Davidson Homecoming at Milwaukee's Veterans Park

The public is encouraged to sign up for text alerts and first opportunities to purchase tickets at the lowest possible prices before they sell out. A public sale will follow if tickets remain.

What else Homecoming Festival offers

Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival events will be held at a mixture of free and ticketed venues across the Milwaukee area, including Veterans Park, the Harley-Davidson Museum, the new Davidson Park on Juneau Avenue in Milwaukee, Harley-Davidson Powertrain Operations in Menomonee Falls, and at local Harley-Davidson dealerships. Admission to Veterans Park for performances and other activities on July 26 and 27 requires a ticket.

In addition to headliners Red Hot Chili Peppers (July 27), and Jelly Roll and HARDY (July 26), artists scheduled to appear include: Warren Zeiders, Priscilla Block, Hueston, and Shaylen on Friday, July 26; and The Offspring, Cypress Hill, Destroy Boys, Otoboke Beaver, and Irontom on Saturday, July 27. The full performance schedule will be announced at a later date.

Celebrating Willie G.

A special feature of the 2024 Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival will be a celebration of the contributions of Willie G. Davidson to Harley-Davidson and motorcycling. As the son of former Harley-Davidson president William H. Davidson and the grandson of Harley-Davidson co-founder William A. Davidson, Willie G. Davidson grew up among Harley-Davidsonn motorcycles and worked for the company for 49 years before retiring as Chief Styling Officer in 2012. He is also a legendary biker and a respected custom motorcycle builder, artist and author who has traveled the world as an ambassador of motorcycling and the Harley-Davidson brand.

Willie G. Davidson

More Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival details will be announced as those plans are finalized. Complete details on ticketing options, venues, entertainment, scheduled events, Harley-Davidson factory tours, and lodging will be available at HDHomecoming.com, where visitors can also sign up for Homecoming updates.