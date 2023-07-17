Harley-Davidson Homecoming; annual festival creates mixed feelings

There are mixed feelings about the Harley-Davidson Homecoming rally becoming an annual event. The motorcycle maker's CEO said an event like this past weekend has become too successful to wait five years.

Despite all the noise, most people FOX6 News spoke with on Monday, July 17 say they recognize the economic impact this year's homecoming made to the economy.

VISIT Milwaukee said the 150,000 riders that showed up for the 115th anniversary in 2018 generated $95 million for Milwaukee. It is too early to have solid numbers from this year's celebration. But again, Harley-Davidson CEO Jochen Zeitz said there will be another big celebration in July 2024. Next year's event is set for July 25 through July 28 – and honor legend Willie G. Davidson, one of the grandsons of the Harley-Davidson founders.

People on Brady Street are processing whether they are for or against more frequent biker bashes.

"Traffic for the entire area was blocked off and then like everyone who came in, there wasn’t parking for them with the residence, so it just created a bigger mess," said Bobbi Jo Bohnker, who lives just near Brady Street.

"It's a part of living here, so I understand," said Isaac Grahl, who lives near Brady Street. "It was hard to go to sleep. It woke me up a couple times. I do like the money that comes in and see the street thrive."

Even if you do not live near one of the rally hot spots like Brady Street, hosting the Harley-Davidson Homecoming every year still affects you. Marquette economics professor Abdur Chowdhury said the motorcycle rally creates a domino effect of spending which boosts quality of life in Milwaukee.

"They’re spending money on restaurants, hotels, transportation and those who get that money in turn spend it on other things. So, it's sort of a multiplied effect for the entire area," Chowdhury said. "It will create jobs for some people, create additional income for others. Overall it’s a win-win situation for the city."

With the talk about quantity comes a concern about quality.

"I hope it doesn’t become just another rally," said Joey Vento, who lives on Brady Street.

"I don’t know if it’s going to be as big as this year," Grahl said.

"If Milwaukee can show that we can handle 150 thousand bikers then that may send the message to other companies that we can do similar events here," Chowdhury said.