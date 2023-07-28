Harley-Davidson Post Malone clothing collection released

article

Harley-Davidson launched a new clothing collection and collaboration with Grammy-nominated artist Post Malone, an Instagram post announced Friday.

According to the company's website, the limited-edition "Chrome Malone" collection includes shirts, accessories, denim and more.

The description of Harley-Davidson's website says the collection "is as bold and as clean as the polished brightwork on his Harley-Davidson Low Rider S."

The collection includes "sleek metallic graphics that mimic the chrome" of some Harley-Davidson motorcycles, the website said.

Items are available for purchase on the Harley-Davidson website.