UWM lecturer releases statement regarding comments made about Vanessa Guillen

UWM lecturer releases statement regarding comments made about Vanessa Guillen

MILWAUKEE -- Betsy Schoeller – the UW-Milwaukee senior lecturer who was scrutinized on social media for public comments made about the murder of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen – has released a personal statement after online petitions with thousands of signatures called for her removal.Below is Schoeller's statement:

Milwaukee-area health officials concerned about 'increasing rates of suicide' amid COVID-19 pandemic

Milwaukee-area health officials concerned about 'increasing rates of suicide' amid COVID-19 pandemic

MILWAUKEE -- While we may be separated physically as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, mental health experts say it's important to stay connected now more than ever, with Milwaukee area health officials indicating they're seeing a rise in suicides.It's important to note that help is available, with some feeling more alone than ever as a result of social distancing intended to help stop the spread of the virus.

Gloves, masks, respirators and more: UWM donated PPE to health care workers, first responders

Gloves, masks, respirators and more: UWM donated PPE to health care workers, first responders

MILWAUKEE -- University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee faculty, researchers and staff have come together to support emergency health care workers and first responders by donating their personal protective equipment.According to a news release Thursday, April 2, with the UWM Police Department and University Safety and Assurances coordinating the collection, the university secured 31,300 gloves, nearly 900 masks (345 of which are N95 respirators), 125 pieces of eye protection, 20 gowns and nine hazmat suits.The supplies were donated to the Milwaukee County Unified Emergency Operations Center on Wednesday afternoon, April 1.

University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee employee tested positive for COVID-19

University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee employee tested positive for COVID-19

MILWAUKEE -- A University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee employee tested positive for the coronavirus, UWM officials announced Tuesday, March 17.A UWM Foundation employee who was tested March 9 for COVID-19 at a Milwaukee-area hospital was negative for the virus, officials announced back on March 12.UWM officials noted in a news release posted on the university's website on Tuesday, March 17, confirming the positive case, "like all large institutions in Milwaukee, we expect to have more cases confirmed in the coming days."The campus was not closed Tuesday, but the university's website noted plans to close the university by Wednesday, March 18 at noon, limiting access to many areas to reduce exposure to COVID-19, including the Klotsche Center.

UW-Milwaukee officials: UWM Foundation employee tested for coronavirus not infected

UW-Milwaukee officials: UWM Foundation employee tested for coronavirus not infected

MILWAUKEE -- The UWM Foundation employee who was tested Monday, March 9 for COVID-19 at a Milwaukee-area hospital is not infected with the virus, officials announced Thursday, March 12.On Wednesday, the UWM Foundation building was closed, along with an adjoining convenience store.An initial news release from UWM said the employee became ill after contact with someone who went to a country with the Level 3 warning.

UWM prepares to move 'majority of classes' online after spring break; employee tested for coronavirus

UWM prepares to move 'majority of classes' online after spring break; employee tested for coronavirus

MILWAUKEE -- Both Marquette University and the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee suspended all university-sponsored programs and travel to Level 3 travel warning countries amid coronavirus concerns, and officials urged anyone who travels to such places for personal reasons to follow CDC guidelines upon returning.At UWM on Tuesday, March 10, officials announced an employee of the UWM Foundation was tested Monday, March 9 for coronavirus at a Milwaukee-area hospital.

UWM freshman missing for more than 2 weeks: 'It is still our hope that Sean will be found'

UWM freshman missing for more than 2 weeks: 'It is still our hope that Sean will be found'

MILWAUKEE -- Officials with the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee on Friday, Feb. 28 issued another appeal for assistance locating Sean Baek, 18, two weeks after his disappearance on Valentine's Day.In their update Friday, UWM officials said police "conducted an exhaustive search, both physical and electronic, on campus and in the community," but turned up no information that led to Baek.