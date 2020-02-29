MILWAUKEE -- A University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee employee tested positive for the coronavirus, UWM officials announced Tuesday, March 17.A UWM Foundation employee who was tested March 9 for COVID-19 at a Milwaukee-area hospital was negative for the virus, officials announced back on March 12.UWM officials noted in a news release posted on the university's website on Tuesday, March 17, confirming the positive case, "like all large institutions in Milwaukee, we expect to have more cases confirmed in the coming days."The campus was not closed Tuesday, but the university's website noted plans to close the university by Wednesday, March 18 at noon, limiting access to many areas to reduce exposure to COVID-19, including the Klotsche Center.

