UWM lecturer releases statement regarding comments made about Vanessa Guillen
MILWAUKEE -- Betsy Schoeller – the UW-Milwaukee senior lecturer who was scrutinized on social media for public comments made about the murder of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen – has released a personal statement after online petitions with thousands of signatures called for her removal.Below is Schoeller's statement:
50K+ sign petitions calling for removal of UWM instructor after comment on sexual harrasment
MILWAUKEE -- Two online petitions created Friday, July 3, have collected thousands of signatures -- calling for the removal of a UW-Milwaukee instructor in response to a social media comment she allegedly made regarding sexual harassment.One petition on Change.org collected more than 4,500 virtual signatures in less than 24 hours since it was posted.
UW System students react to announcement of on-campus classes to resume in fall
MADISON -- The University of Wisconsin System announced over the weekend that on-campus classes will resume for students this coming fall- with some restrictions.After spending the majority of the spring semester online..."Not having access to in-person teachers, or campus resources.
UWM's Pat Baldwin reflects on COVID-19 changes, 'The Last Dance' documentary
MILWAUKEE -- There's a lot going on in the world of basketball at the collegiate level amid the coronavirus, with rule changes and recruiting changes.
Milwaukee-area health officials concerned about 'increasing rates of suicide' amid COVID-19 pandemic
MILWAUKEE -- While we may be separated physically as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, mental health experts say it's important to stay connected now more than ever, with Milwaukee area health officials indicating they're seeing a rise in suicides.It's important to note that help is available, with some feeling more alone than ever as a result of social distancing intended to help stop the spread of the virus.
UWM baseball coach notes 'tough decisions, conversations' with season on hold due to COVID-19
FRANKLIN -- According to the schedule, the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers baseball team should have hosted the University of Illinois at Chicago April 3-5 in Franklin.
Gloves, masks, respirators and more: UWM donated PPE to health care workers, first responders
MILWAUKEE -- University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee faculty, researchers and staff have come together to support emergency health care workers and first responders by donating their personal protective equipment.According to a news release Thursday, April 2, with the UWM Police Department and University Safety and Assurances coordinating the collection, the university secured 31,300 gloves, nearly 900 masks (345 of which are N95 respirators), 125 pieces of eye protection, 20 gowns and nine hazmat suits.The supplies were donated to the Milwaukee County Unified Emergency Operations Center on Wednesday afternoon, April 1.
Medical examiner: Body of missing UWM student Sean Baek pulled from Milwaukee River
MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee County medical examiner on Tuesday, March 31 announced the body pulled from the Milwaukee River Monday was that of missing UWM student Sean Baek, 18.First responders were called to a report of a subject in the Milwaukee River near Fratney Street and Commerce Street around 5 p.m. Monday.
University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee cancels commencement, closes most student housing
MILWAUKEE -- The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee announced on Friday, March 20 canceled its May commencement in line with Wisconsin Gov.
UW System offering students prorated room and board refunds; UWM closing residence halls
MILWAUKEE -- UW-Milwaukee will be closing university housing to residents, except those who are approved to stay, the university's housing department announced Thursday, March 19.Students who are currently living in university housing facilities are advised to move out as soon as possible and must be moved out no later than Friday, March 27.
UW-Milwaukee to offer online, alternative instruction for rest of spring semester
MILWAUKEE -- The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee announced on Wednesday, March 18 that it would extend online or alternative delivery of instruction from Monday, March 30, to the end of the spring semester.The announcement came a day after Gov.
University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee employee tested positive for COVID-19
MILWAUKEE -- A University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee employee tested positive for the coronavirus, UWM officials announced Tuesday, March 17.A UWM Foundation employee who was tested March 9 for COVID-19 at a Milwaukee-area hospital was negative for the virus, officials announced back on March 12.UWM officials noted in a news release posted on the university's website on Tuesday, March 17, confirming the positive case, "like all large institutions in Milwaukee, we expect to have more cases confirmed in the coming days."The campus was not closed Tuesday, but the university's website noted plans to close the university by Wednesday, March 18 at noon, limiting access to many areas to reduce exposure to COVID-19, including the Klotsche Center.
'Not one question:' International travelers were not screened for coronavirus at O'Hare, woman says
MILWAUKEE -- The coronavirus pandemic is prompting concern among travelers, especially those flying back from Europe.
UW-Milwaukee officials: UWM Foundation employee tested for coronavirus not infected
MILWAUKEE -- The UWM Foundation employee who was tested Monday, March 9 for COVID-19 at a Milwaukee-area hospital is not infected with the virus, officials announced Thursday, March 12.On Wednesday, the UWM Foundation building was closed, along with an adjoining convenience store.An initial news release from UWM said the employee became ill after contact with someone who went to a country with the Level 3 warning.
'Catholics for Trump' event set for March 19 in Milwaukee postponed due to coronavirus
MILWAUKEE -- President Donald Trump's scheduled "Catholics for Trump" event scheduled for March 19 at the Wisconsin Center in downtown Milwaukee was postponed Wednesday, March 11 due to coronavirus.Catholics have been on the winning side of presidential elections since 1976.
Coronavirus test results pending: UWM suspends in-person instruction until at least April 10
MILWAUKEE -- At the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee on Tuesday, March 10, officials announced an employee of the UWM Foundation was tested Monday, March 9 for coronavirus at a Milwaukee-area hospital.
UWM prepares to move 'majority of classes' online after spring break; employee tested for coronavirus
MILWAUKEE -- Both Marquette University and the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee suspended all university-sponsored programs and travel to Level 3 travel warning countries amid coronavirus concerns, and officials urged anyone who travels to such places for personal reasons to follow CDC guidelines upon returning.At UWM on Tuesday, March 10, officials announced an employee of the UWM Foundation was tested Monday, March 9 for coronavirus at a Milwaukee-area hospital.
'React quickly:' Economic impact of coronavirus is still developing, impacting Wisconsin companies
MILWAUKEE -- China is a force unlike any other in the realms of manufacturing and economy.
UWM freshman missing for more than 2 weeks: 'It is still our hope that Sean will be found'
MILWAUKEE -- Officials with the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee on Friday, Feb. 28 issued another appeal for assistance locating Sean Baek, 18, two weeks after his disappearance on Valentine's Day.In their update Friday, UWM officials said police "conducted an exhaustive search, both physical and electronic, on campus and in the community," but turned up no information that led to Baek.