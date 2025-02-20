Milwaukee Panthers remember Sweet 16 team, players reunite

article

The Brief The Milwaukee Panthers reached the Sweet 16 two decades ago. The program recognized its most successful squad on Sunday, Feb. 16. The players reunited and reconnected for the celebration.



The romance of "March Madness" and the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament is that Cinderella can dance right alongside the blue bloods of the sport. Two decades ago, that's just what the Milwaukee Panthers did.

The backstory:

On a cold Sunday in February, there were a lot of warm memories inside UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. UWM recognized its most successful basketball team ever: The 2004-2005 squad that advanced to the tournament's Sweet 16.

"That's number one," said Ed McCants. "I am so happy to say that my best achievement on the court I can share with the Panther family, so that's something that all of us share together."

"I think you take more and more pride every year because when you're doing it, it's in the moment – you don't really realize how special it is," said Joah Tucker. "Five years later, 10 years later, you're like, ‘that’s pretty special.'"

Bruce Pearl celebrates during 2004-2005 Milwaukee Panthers season

What they're saying:

At halftime of a victory over Northern Kentucky, the Panthers of the past were introduced to an appreciative crowd – the crowning moment of a reunion weekend for the crew.

"It was a dream come true to get to walk out with your son, your daughter," said James Wright. "The best thing we've been speaking of is our kids hanging together for the weekend. For our kids to hang together has been the best of the experience for us."

"It just goes to show all the guys, except for Mark Pancratz, he had a game with his daughter in Tennessee, he was the only one that couldn't make it, but a close-knit group then, close-knit group now, 20 years later," McCants said. "I think that's why we were special. We played for each other, we played and committed ourselves to the city. Nobody was looking to transfer out or looking for more money, we just wanted to represent for our town.

Two decades after stacking up with the best teams in the country, the Panthers sized each other up.

Milwaukee Panthers men's basketball team from 2004-2005 recognized 20 years after Sweet 16 run

"These guys take care of their bodies. They're great husbands, they're great people, they're good in their communities," Wright said.

"A lot of the guy look pretty good out there," said Tucker. "In their minds they may look good, but I bet they couldn't make one sprint up and down the court. We talked about it – they look good now, but if they took one sprint, it would be no good."

Perhaps, but the reunion was all good. The past Panthers are rooting for the present Panthers as the current team tries to live up to the exploits of the Sweet 16 squad. Such is the circle of basketball life for a mid-major program.