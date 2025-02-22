article

The Brief A task force will explore options for the UWM at Washington County campus. The campus closed last summer at the direction of the Universities of Wisconsin. UWM at Waukesha, the second of two satellite campuses, will close at the end of the current semester.



Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann on Friday announced the creation of a "University Campus Task Force."

The task force will review the county’s interest in repurposing the closed University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee at Washington County campus.

The backstory:

The Universities of Wisconsin administration, which leased the campus from Washington County, directed the campus to close at the end of June 2024.

Washington County is the major stakeholder of the almost 200,000-square-foot campus building and 80-acre property. For the past decade, the county has been the caretaker of the building and property and allocated millions of dollars toward its upkeep.

What they're saying:

The county said it is examining options for the vacant campus and grounds and has been approached by numerous organizations, including non-profits, schools, and community groups who have put forth suggestions for the best use of the facilities.

Five to seven members will comprise the task force. Schoemann will appoint those members, and County Treasurer Scott Henke will chair the group. The members include:

Joel Ongert, West Bend mayor

John Torinus, retired Serigraph CEO

Adam Williquette, American Commercial Real Estate president

Jamie Wolski, Wangard Partners vice president of property management operations

Big picture view:

UWM-WC was one of two UWM satellite campuses. The second, UWM at Waukesha, will close at the end of the spring 2025 semester.

The UWM at Waukesha campus closure will leave more than 70 cares of land, which is currently leased to the university, up for grabs. Like Washington County, stakeholders are looking into what to do with the Waukesha campus.

In January, Waukesha Ald. Rick Lemke said new homes at the site could come with big price tags. Dale Shaver, Waukesha County’s director of land use and parks, said a project of single family or multifamily homes could generate more than $1 million per year for the tax base.

Shaver said the county has already heard from a dozen developers, as of January, but he doesn’t anticipate construction happening until next year. County leaders said they are listening to neighbor feedback – such as the desire for parks and trails.