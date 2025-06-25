UW-Milwaukee Microsoft AI lab unveiled, focus on manufacturing

The Brief The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee unveiled a first-of-its-kind artificial intelligence lab on Wednesday, June 25. It is the first Microsoft AI Co-Innovation Lab focused on manufacturing and the only Microsoft AI lab housed at a college. Leaders say it will have a big impact on the region.



Taking a step into the future, the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee unveiled a first-of-its-kind artificial intelligence lab on Wednesday, June 25.

What we know:

It is the first Microsoft AI Co-Innovation Lab focused on manufacturing and the only Microsoft AI lab housed at a college. Microsoft said there are only five global AI co-innovation labs in the world, and this one will help prepare students for jobs in artificial intelligence.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

UWM said Wisconsin ranks only behind Ohio for manufacturing jobs in the country. Leaders say it will have a big impact on the region.

This marks a significant advancement in AI education and research in American universities, giving students the opportunity to work directly with companies like Microsoft.

Related article

"AI solutions are going to help companies become more competitive. As one of our partner companies mentioned, it's not going to take away jobs, it's going to liberate the limited workforce that they have for higher and better purposes," said Brian Thompson, Chief Innovation and Partnership Officer and leads UWM's Office of Strategic Partnerships. "We need to use the workforce we have in the most effective matter, AI is going to help that."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The lab comes a year after Microsoft announced a $3.3 billion investment in Wisconsin. This includes $3 million for the AI lab.

"There’s certainly some people who are unsure of how to adapt to AI," Thompson said. "We are all on our own AI journey. That's okay. Part of what we offer here is helping individuals in companies how to advance how to take the next step."