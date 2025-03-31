Dr. Thomas Gibson named new UW-Milwaukee Chancellor

article

The Brief Dr. Thomas Gibson has been named the new Chancellor of UW-Milwaukee. Gibson is currently the UW-Stevens Point Chancellor. He will start his new role at UW-Milwaukee on or around July 1, 2025.



Dr. Thomas Gibson, Chancellor of the University of Wisconsin–Stevens Point, has been named the next Chancellor of the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee. He is its 10th leader.

The Universities of Wisconsin Board of Regents on Monday, March 31, 2025, unanimously approved Gibson’s appointment, following a recommendation made by a selection committee. Gibson will assume the leadership post on or about July 1.

"As a Milwaukee native with four degrees from UW-Milwaukee, where I also worked for more than 20 years, I look forward to Tom’s leadership of our great university," said Regent Joan Prince, chair of the Search and Screen Committee. "He understands what is important to students, creates a culture of support and purpose among faculty and staff, and develops trust with community and business leaders."

Related article

According to the Universities of Wisconsin, since January 2021, Gibson has been chancellor of UW-Stevens Point. In that time, the university has created new opportunities for graduate and first-year students, experienced two consecutive years of enrollment growth, and secured major philanthropic gifts from business and individual partners—including $10 million from Sentry Insurance for the new Sentry School of Business and Economics, donations of land for College of Natural Resources research, the Skyward Internship Center on campus, and a faculty fellowship in cello and music studies.

What they're saying:

"Tom Gibson has made a tremendous impact at UW-Stevens Point, and he will be an extraordinary leader for UW-Milwaukee," Universities of Wisconsin President Jay Rothman said. "Balancing an enthusiasm for students with an ability to drive community and business partnerships, Tom is always moving forward. He will do the same at UW-Milwaukee and continue to build on its status as a top-tier research university."

"Tom has impressed us with his leadership style and grace," said Regent President Amy B. Bogost. "He has handled every challenge facing him, from improving enrollment to resolving structural deficits to building external support. He was the right leader at the right time to move UW-Stevens Point forward, and I have the same expectations for him at UW-Milwaukee."

"I’m honored and humbled to be appointed chancellor of UW-Milwaukee, and I look forward to working with students, faculty, and staff to collectively define a vision for the future," Gibson said. "Students considering UW-Milwaukee should know that our faculty and staff are dedicated to your success, and I’ll be right there with them cheering you on."

"Tom has been a terrific colleague at the Universities of Wisconsin," said outgoing UW-Milwaukee Chancellor Mark Mone. "His experience and passion will serve what we have built at UW-Milwaukee well."

"I know Dr. Gibson is committed to community partnerships, business development, and the innovation that comes from faculty research," said Brian Thompson, Chief Innovation and Partnership Officer in the UWM Office of Strategic Partnerships. "The Lubar Entrepreneurship Center and UWM innovators are eager to work with him."

Prior educational experience

What we know:

The press release goes on to say that prior to joining UW-Stevens Point, Dr. Gibson served as vice president for Student Affairs and vice provost at Bowling Green State University in Bowling Green, Ohio. In that role, he advocated for the academic and social development of students, devised institutional policies, engaged in strategic planning, and led student success efforts. He also led efforts to increase record student retention and helped raise $8 million with University Advancement.

He has held numerous positions in higher education. He was associate vice president of Student Affairs at Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana. He held several roles at York College, City University of New York in New York City, including associate dean for student development. He led academic support services at Queens College/CUNY and the University of Connecticut at Stamford.

He completed his Bachelor's degree in communication from Eastern Connecticut State University; his Master's in education from the University of New Haven, Connecticut; and his doctorate in educational leadership in higher education at Johnson & Wales University, Providence, Rhode Island.

President Rothman and the Special Regent Committee for the UW-Milwaukee Chancellor Search recommended Gibson to the full Board of Regents.

Gibson will earn $575,000 as chancellor. A decision regarding an interim chancellor for UW-Stevens Point is forthcoming.