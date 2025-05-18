University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee commencement; 3,300 degrees awarded

article

The Brief Panther Arena in downtown Milwaukee hosted graduation day for the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. The university awarded more then 3,300 degrees on Sunday, May 18.



Sunday, May 18 was commencement day for the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee's spring class of 2025.

Commencement day

What we know:

Two ceremonies were held on Sunday – both at UW Panther Arena.

In total, the university awarded more than 3,300 degrees.

UW-Milwaukee commencement

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The oldest recipient of a bachelor's degree was 84 years old. The youngest was just 19 years old.

UW-Milwaukee commencement

A big congratulations to the Class of 2025.

The Source: The information in this post was produced by FOX6 News with information from UW-Milwaukee.



