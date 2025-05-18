University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee commencement; 3,300 degrees awarded
MILWAUKEE - Sunday, May 18 was commencement day for the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee's spring class of 2025.
Commencement day
What we know:
Two ceremonies were held on Sunday – both at UW Panther Arena.
In total, the university awarded more than 3,300 degrees.
UW-Milwaukee commencement
The oldest recipient of a bachelor's degree was 84 years old. The youngest was just 19 years old.
UW-Milwaukee commencement
A big congratulations to the Class of 2025.
