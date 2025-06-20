UW-Milwaukee, WCTC partner to expand bachelor's degree options

The Brief UWM and WCTC have a new partnership to help students earn a bachelor's degree. Leaders said the UWM University Center at WCTC will help streamline admission. The partnership comes after UWM at Waukesha closed its campus.



It’s only been a few weeks since UWM at Waukesha closed for good. Now, there's a new option for students to get a four-year degree without having to cross the border into Milwaukee.

Making the leap

What they're saying:

Students can still earn an associate's degree at Waukesha County Technical College. A partnership with the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee will make it easier for their coursework to continue to a bachelor's degree.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Tina Freiburger, UWM College of Community Engagement & Professions dean, sees it all the time when students make the leap from WCTC to UWM.

Ribbon cutting for UWM University Center at WCTC

"Usually when students transfer, there are some credits that count toward their degree and some that don’t count," she said. "With our agreement, all of the credits they take here will transfer straight into their degree at UWM."

WCTC is one of the university's largest "feeder" schools, but very often, students are faced with more than two extra years in the classroom to get a bachelor's degree.

"This is the future of higher education," said WCTC President/CEO Rich Barnhouse.

UWM University Center at WCTC

Dig deeper:

The new UWM University Center at WCTC will now help students stay local as they pursue and plan for bachelor’s degree options at UWM. They’ll get streamlined admission to UWM, including a transfer of at least 60 credits.

"Then we talk about parents and students who want to be police officers, nurses and they are looking at the same type of situation," said UWM Chancellor Mark Mone.

UWM University Center at WCTC

The partnership comes after UWM at Waukesha closed its campus at the end of last semester. Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow said the move will add 87 acres of land back onto the tax roll as the site is developed into homes. However, he said students were not forgotten in the process.

"There are people at different parts of their path, and they need to get connected right then and there," he said.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The UWM-WCTC connection means higher education isn’t just within reach, it’s close to home.

Depending on a student's major, leaders said students will be able to complete a bachelor’s degree at WCTC, the main UWM campus or online. This fall, the center will offer courses in areas like social work and business – with plans to add more soon.