UWM armed robbery near campus; police seek 2 suspects

The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred near campus Tuesday night, Sept. 23.

What we know:

According to UWM, the incident happened around 9:30 p.m. near tEast Hartford and North Cramer.

Two suspects approached the victim, engaged in a physical altercation, then pulled out a firearm and demanded the victim’s property.

Police said the suspects fled northbound in the alley between North Cramer and North Oakland.

Officials provided the following suspect descriptions:

Suspect 1 : Male, Black, early 20s, 6’2", thin build. Last seen wearing a gold pullover sweatshirt and black pants. Armed with a semi-automatic handgun.

Suspect 2: Male, Black, early 20s, thin build. Last seen wearing a black pullover sweatshirt with a white logo or image on the front, black pants and black shoes.

No further details about injuries or what was taken have been released.

What you can do:

The UWM Police Department would like to remind everyone to remain aware of their surroundings and report suspicious behavior to the police.

The UWM Police Department emergency line, 414-229-9911 and the non-emergency line, 414-229-4627, are answered 24 hours a day.