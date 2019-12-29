UW-Madison won't require ACT or SAT tests this fall
UW-Madison will not require ACT or SAT test scores for students applying for entrance this fall.
UW touts study showing salary averages for graduates
MADISON — University of Wisconsin graduates earn a median salary of about $49,000 one year after graduating, and those from Wisconsin are about six times more likely to remain in the state than those who come to the school from elsewhere, a school-funded study released Sunday showed.The analysis was the first of its kind done by the University of Wisconsin System's Office of Policy Analysis and Research.
Cats with no symptoms spread COVID-19 to other cats in UW lab test
MADISON -- Cats can spread the new coronavirus to other cats without any of them ever having symptoms, a lab experiment suggests.Scientists who led the work, reported on Wednesday, May 13, say it shows the need for more research into whether the virus can spread from people to cats to people again.Health experts have downplayed that possibility.
UW commencement goes virtual Saturday: how to watch, cheer, 'Jump Around'
MADISON -- The University of Wisconsin will hold its first-ever virtual commencement ceremony Saturday, May 9 at noon.
UW working on protocols for students' return in fall
MADISON, Wis. — University of Wisconsin System leaders are working on safety protocols that could enable students to return to campus if the coronavirus pandemic stretches into fall, system President Ray Cross told regents Thursday.Cross told the regents during a teleconference that system leaders want to be able to test all faculty, staff and students — a task he called “monumental.” They also want to be able to trace student contacts, create a way to isolate and quarantine the sick as well as infected people who aren't showing symptoms.Leaders also want to be able to identify public spaces where people could meet safely and provide protective gear to faculty and students.“We will be back in session in fall,” Cross said. “How we deliver that, it won't be normal.
1st COVID-19 patient at UW Hospital treated with plasma from recovered patient
MADISON -- A COVID-19 patient at University Hospital has received the first transfusion of plasma donated from a local patient who has since recovered from the disease.UW Health and the UW School of Medicine and Public Health (SMPH) are part of the COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma Program -- a nationwide effort to study whether giving plasma from people who survived COVID-19 to patients who are seriously ill with the disease can help shorten the duration or severity of their illness.Convalescent plasma therapy has been studied previously in other respiratory infections, including the 2009-2010 H1N1 influenza virus pandemic, the 2003 SARS-CoV-1 epidemic, and the 2012 MERS-CoV epidemic.
Coronavirus outbreak could affect UW's fall semester; summer term online only
MADISON — University of Wisconsin President Ray Cross cautioned Thursday, April 2 that the coronavirus outbreak that has already led to the suspension of all in-person spring classes could also force changes to the fall semester, which is scheduled to begin in August.Cross, in addressing the university's Board of Regents, said UW was working on various scenarios based on rapidly changing conditions.
University of Wisconsin cancels study abroad program to South Korea for spring semester
MADISON -- The University of Wisconsin-Madison announced on Wednesday, Feb. 26 that is has canceled its study abroad program to South Korea for the coming spring semester.A UW spokesperson told our news partners at NBC15.com that the university’s Vice Provost and Dean of the International Division made the call after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention raised its Warning Level to 3, which warns people to avoid nonessential travel to the Asian nation.Five students were slated to head to Seoul as part of exchanges with Yonsei University and Korea University, officials said.
Ex-Wisconsin receiver Marcus Randle El charged in double-homicide in Janesville
CHICAGO — A former University of Wisconsin football player who is the brother of a standout in the 2011 Super Bowl surrendered to Chicago police on Saturday, Feb. 15 in connection with the deaths of two people who were found with gunshot wounds on a road in Janesville, Wisconsin.Marcus Randle El, 33, turned himself in Saturday afternoon and was charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide, Janesville Lt.
Assembly passes punishments for disrupting campus speeches
MADISON — Republican lawmakers continued their drive Tuesday to punish students who disrupt conservative speakers on college campuses, pushing a bill that calls for suspensions and expulsions after multiple incidents through the state Assembly.Under the bill, students who disrupt another's free speech on the University of Wisconsin System and Wisconsin Technical College System campuses twice would be suspended.
Regents panel OKs $32.6 million more for building projects
MADISON — A University of Wisconsin System regent committee approved spending $32.6 million Thursday to cover cost overruns for two UW-Madison construction projects.The Capital Planning and Budget Committee signed off on the spending Thursday morning, clearing the way for a full Board of Regents vote Friday.UW-Madison is expanding and remodeling Babcock Hall, which produces a number of dairy-based products and houses the Department of Food Science.
'Scout's illness devastated us:' Dog treated for cancer by UW vets featured in Super Bowl ad
MADISON -- A dog named Scout being treated for cancer at the University of Wisconsin School of Veterinary Medicine will be featured in a Super Bowl ad on Sunday, Feb. 2.According to WMTV, Scout is a golden retriever who also serves as the unofficial mascot for the company “WeatherTech," which makes automotive accessories like customized floor mats.
Wisconsin to host Iowa caucus site at Marquette University: 'Opportunity to play within the system'
MILWAUKEE -- For the first time in history, Wisconsin will host an Iowa caucus site.
'Just so proud:' Greendale, UW marching bands represent Wisconsin well in 2020 Rose Parade
PASADENA, Calif. -- Wisconsin was well represented in the 2020 Rose Parade in Pasadena, California on Wednesday, Jan. 1.Under sunny skies with temperatures in the mid-50s, the Greendale High School Marching Band wowed the crowds gathered for the parade.
'They want to just keep playing:' UW-Madison student invents new tailgate-type game
DELAFIELD -- A University of Wisconsin student is changing the tailgate game -- literally.A summer of boredom turned into the creation of entertainment.
Wisconsin, UW employee pay raises to be approved
MADISON — A 2% pay raise in each of the next two years for University of Wisconsin and state employees were slated to be approved Wednesday by a Republican-controlled committee of legislative leaders.The panel planned to reject Democratic Gov.
'University of Wisconsin is my home:' Badgers 5th-year senior, David Pfaff, reflects on his final season
MADISON -- Some Wisconsin Badgers football players will probably be in the NFL next season.
University of Wisconsin System enrollment drops 2.6%
MADISON — Enrollment at the University of Wisconsin System dropped 2.6% percent compared to last year.Preliminary enrollment for the 2019 academic year announced by the university Thursday was just over 167,000 students.
University of Wisconsin Marching Band to perform during Packers-Raiders game at Lambeau Field
GREEN BAY -- Green Bay Packers officials announced the University of Wisconsin Marching Band will perform at the game Sunday, Oct. 20 vs.
Survey: Quarter of women at UW-Madison sexually assaulted
MADISON — More than a quarter of University of Wisconsin-Madison undergraduate women who responded to a new survey say they've been sexually assaulted.UW-Madison was one of 33 colleges that participated in the Association of American Universities survey this year.