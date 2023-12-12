UWM armed sexual assault on campus, police investigate report
article
MILWAUKEE - The UWM Police Department is investigating a reported on-campus armed sexual assault.
The victim told police she was walking on Edgewood Avenue when a suspect forced her into a wooded area around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 12.
Police said the victim reported the suspect had a knife. After the assault, she said the suspect ran west and was last seen near the intersection of Maryland and Edgewood.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Police described the male suspect as:
- White
- 20-24 years old
- 6 feet, 1 inch tall
- 200 pounds
- Average build
UWM police said they have increased campus patrols and will continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call 414-229-4627.