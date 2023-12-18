WI tribes' free tuition, fees; UW to cover cost of undergraduate degree

article

The University of Wisconsin-Madison announced on Monday, Dec. 18 it will offer financial support to cover the full cost of pursuing an undergraduate degree for Wisconsin residents who are enrolled members of federally recognized Wisconsin Indian tribes. This will be effective beginning fall 2024.

A news release says the commitment covers not only tuition and fees but also housing, meals, books and other educational expenses.

Additionally, a 5-year pilot program will cover in-state tuition and fees for students pursuing a J.D. (law) or M.D. (medical) degree who are Wisconsin residents and enrolled members of federally recognized Wisconsin tribes.

Together, the two new initiatives will be called the Wisconsin Tribal Educational Promise program.

The news release says the Wisconsin Tribal Educational Promise program is not based on financial need; financial support will be awarded regardless of family income. When it begins, the program will cover those already on campus, not just those new to campus. Any currently enrolled students at that time who qualify — undergraduates, J.D. students and M.D. students — will receive the program’s financial support.

For undergraduates, the program will provide a pathway to a debt-free education. It will provide sufficient financial support, after other scholarships and grants, to meet the estimated cost of attendance, which includes not only tuition and fees but also housing, meals, books and other educational expenses. The university updates its expected cost of attendance annually. The undergraduate cost currently for a Wisconsin resident is $28,916 annually.

The program will provide four years of support for students who enter as freshmen and two years of support for students who enter as transfer students.

For professional students pursuing a J.D. or M.D. degree, the pilot program will cover the cost of in-state tuition and fees. (Books and living expenses are not included.) Currently, for J.D. students, tuition and fees total $35,197 annually; for M.D. students, it is $42,198 annually.

For J.D. students, the program will cover resident tuition for full-time students for three academic years; for M.D. students, the program will cover four years. The program will start in the fall of 2024.

To be eligible for either of the initiatives, a student must be: