UW-Whitewater racist incident; students react to display, chants

A group of people projected a swastika on a residence hall at a University of Wisconsin-Whitewater dorm and chanted racist words on Sunday night, Jan. 21.

UW-Whitewater students called the incident alarming.

"We were walking and a huge swastika appeared up," UW-Whitewater sophomore Rory Tompkins said.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

A swastika projected on the side of a UW-Whitewater residence hall

Chancellor Corey King sent out a message to students and staff as they returned to campus for the first day of spring semester classes.

"The actions of the group last night are abhorrent and go against our core values," King said. "At UW-Whitewater, we strive to create a safe community where everyone feels a sense of belonging. We take pride in our Warhawk family. We reject hate in all its forms."

King said around 5:40 p.m. Sunday, four people were standing outside Knilans Hall, chanting racist words.

"They were lighting up what looked like road flares with antisemitic symbols," said freshman Emmett Schafer.

The university said by the time police got there, they were gone.

"Blatant racism and intimidation towards our student body," said Black Student Union President Jaelyne White.

UW-Whitewater Black Student Union President Jaelyne White

School officials said the group is consistent with a group that’s gone to other campuses and has no affiliation with UW-Whitewater.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

But for some, it’s too close to home.

"What they don’t deserve is that attention, because it’s not right and frankly, our students are here for their degrees and also to make this their home," said White. "This was where they lived."

Wisconsin Sen. Lena Taylor (D-Milwaukee) released a statement on the incident.

School officials don't believe there is an ongoing threat to students and say they continue to strive to create a safe environment where everyone feels a sense of belonging.

The university is reminding students and staff that there are counseling services available.

UW-Whitewater residence hall

UW-Whitewater said they increased their police patrols on campus as a precaution.

If you know anything about the incident, call campus police at 262-472-4660.