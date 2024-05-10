UW-Madison deal with campus protesters; encampment coming down

article

University of Wisconsin campus leaders and student representatives from Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) reached a resolution on Friday, May 10 to end the encampment on Library Mall.

SJP agreed to clear the encampment Friday – and has committed that it will not disrupt this weekend’s graduation ceremonies or other campus functions, nor reestablish an encampment on the campus.

In addition, SJP has committed to following UW–Madison rules in its future activities.

A post on the University of Wisconsin website says the following:

"This has been a difficult period for our campus, our nation and the world. We want to be clear that UW–Madison supports peaceful student protest, fully respects the First Amendment, and has done so throughout this year. We appreciate that the encampment, named by SJP the Gaza Solidarity Encampment, although in violation of Chapter 18, was motivated by understandably passionate feelings about the devastation in Gaza, and was a source of community for many participants.

"We also understand that the encampment made others in our community, especially portions of our Jewish community, feel uncomfortable and unseen. We reiterate our strong condemnation of antisemitism, Islamophobia, and hate and bigotry in all its forms, and we recognize the costs of war and displacement on so many across the globe."

This is a developing story.