Camp Randall alcohol sales starting with 2024 season

You will soon be able to buy alcoholic drinks at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.

A news release on the University of Wisconsin–Madison website says that beginning with the football season home opener on Friday, Aug. 30, Wisconsin Athletics will begin selling alcoholic beverages in the general seating areas at Camp Randall.

Athletics will offer beer, wine and pre-packaged alcoholic products such as hard seltzers. Sales will also begin at the UW Field House.

The University of Wisconsin–Madison will become the 16th school in the Big Ten to sell alcohol in its football stadium’s general seating area.

"The option to purchase alcohol is common at collegiate athletic venues all over the country, and we’re glad that we can now offer it as part of the fan experience at Camp Randall," says Chancellor Jennifer L. Mnookin. "I appreciate the work our athletic and administrative teams have done to put together a plan that balances this opportunity with public safety."

Fans will be limited to purchasing only two drinks at a time per person. The University of Wisconsin Police Department will provide increased on-site presence, and fans will continue to have access to a text line to report any problems.

Anyone who appears younger than 40 will need to show an ID, which will be verified by an electronic scanner.

"We were pleased with how well alcohol sales went during the basketball and hockey seasons at the Kohl Center and LaBahn Arena last season, and we expect much of the same at Camp Randall this fall," director of Athletics Chris McIntosh says.

A portion of the revenue from alcohol sales will provide financial support for existing and future campus-led efforts to promote student wellness and to encourage responsible behavior around the use of alcohol, such as offering alcohol-free programming for students and supporting students experiencing challenges related to high-risk behaviors.