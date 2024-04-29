Expand / Collapse search

University of Wisconsin pro-Palestine rally; tents up at Library Mall

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  April 29, 2024 10:34am CDT
University of Wisconsin
University of Wisconsin pro-Palestine rally

MADISON, Wis. - Supporters of Palestine rallied at the University of Wisconsin-Madison on Monday, April 29 calling for officials to divest from Israel-supporting corporations.

Roughly 200 people rallied after setting up an encampment at Library Mall on the UW campus. 

Pro-Palestinian rally at University of Wisconsin

A similar rally was planned at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Dozens of students planned to crowd outside the Golda Meir Library and demand school administrators cut ties with Israel.

Some students criticize UWM's response to the war, saying it's really not that much of a response to begin with. They also say UWM refuses to cut ties with businesses that support the war.

Tensions are far from falling on college campuses across the country over the Israel-Hamas war. UW-Milwaukee is the latest university to join the protests, with one planned for Monday morning.

The university cracked down on measures to control protests following an incident in March. School leaders say two people vandalized the campus library, throwing something through the first-floor window, and spray-painting "Free Palestine" in graffiti on the west side of the building. The month before that, five students were arrested following another on-campus protest.

This is a developing story.