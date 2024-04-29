University of Wisconsin pro-Palestine rally; tents up at Library Mall

Supporters of Palestine rallied at the University of Wisconsin-Madison on Monday, April 29 calling for officials to divest from Israel-supporting corporations.

Roughly 200 people rallied after setting up an encampment at Library Mall on the UW campus.

Pro-Palestinian rally at University of Wisconsin

A similar rally was planned at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Dozens of students planned to crowd outside the Golda Meir Library and demand school administrators cut ties with Israel.

Some students criticize UWM's response to the war, saying it's really not that much of a response to begin with. They also say UWM refuses to cut ties with businesses that support the war.

The university cracked down on measures to control protests following an incident in March. School leaders say two people vandalized the campus library, throwing something through the first-floor window, and spray-painting "Free Palestine" in graffiti on the west side of the building. The month before that, five students were arrested following another on-campus protest.

This is a developing story.