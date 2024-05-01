Protest encampment at UW-Madison; police removing tents

UW-Madison police on Wednesday, May 1 started removing tents from the encampment on Library Mall, according to NBC 15.

Police officers were seen removing tents and ordering student demonstrators to clear out around 7 a.m. In response, students have formed a barrier around the encampment, linking arms. The students were heard chanting, "disclose, divest", which are part of their demands from the university.

Student demonstrators, who are part of the group Students for Justice in Palestine, set up the encampment on Monday morning.

UW Police started shutting down the encampment on Wednesday morning.(WMTV)

NBC 15 reports that several students remained in the tents overnight on both Monday and Tuesday, despite violating Chapter 18 of the UW System Administrative Code.

WMTV Madison contributed to this report.