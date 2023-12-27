UW Regents vote to terminate La Crosse chancellor

article

The Universities of Wisconsin Board of Regents voted unanimously on Wednesday, Dec. 27 in a special meeting to terminate Joe Gow as chancellor of UW-La Crosse.

Gow was terminated after UW President Jay Rothman said he committed "specific conduct [...] that has subjected the university to significant reputational harm."

Rothman also said Gow's actions were "abhorrent."

The Regents did not say why they voted to make the move, but Gow and his wife do operate a public social media account that includes the production of pornography.

Gow will be placed on administrative leave as he transitions out of his role at UW-La Crosse.

"Unfortunately, Dr. Joe Gow has shown a reckless disregard for the role he was entrusted with at UW-La Crosse to serve students, faculty and staff, and the campus community," UW System Regent President Karen Walsh said.

UW-La Crosse Provost Betsy Morgan has been appointed interim chancellor.