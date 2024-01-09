Alzheimer's disease study; UW researchers land $150M grant

article

Researchers at the University of Wisconsin are leading a nationwide study into Alzheimer's disease, thanks to a $150 million grant from the National Institutes of Health, a news release said on Tuesday, Jan. 9.

Officials say this is the largest NIH grant in the university's history and represents a significant investment in Alzheimer's research.

The new study is called CLARiTI, or "Clarity in Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Dementias Research Through Imaging." It seeks to standardize how researchers collect and analyze both brain scans and blood samples of people with Alzheimer's and/or other dementias.

The news release says the five-year research effort will include all 37 Alzheimer's Disease Research Centers in the country.