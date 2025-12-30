Expand / Collapse search

Wanted man arrested after Ozaukee County traffic stop, search

By
Published  December 30, 2025 12:21pm CST
Crime and Public Safety
Grafton incident near Pioneer Road

The Brief

    • Law enforcement officers arrested a wanted man in Ozaukee County on Monday.
    • The sheriff's office said the 38-year-old ran from a traffic stop, prompting a search.
    • Law enforcement said a drone team and K-9 units were brought in.

GRAFTON, Wis. - Law enforcement officers arrested a wanted man after an Ozaukee County traffic stop turned into a search effort on Monday afternoon, Dec. 29.

It started just before 3:30 p.m. The Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office said a deputy stopped a car for speeding on I-43 southbound near County Highway C, as well as for failing to display a license plate.

The vehicle got off the interstate at CTH C and pulled into a gas station at the corner of Port Washington Road and CTH C. The driver then "immediately" got out and ran, according to the sheriff's office.

Law enforcement set up a perimeter and began to search for the driver. Officers from several agencies, as well as a drone team and K-9 units, were brought it. After an extensive search, the driver was found in a field northwest of the gas station.

Grafton incident near Pioneer Road

The driver, who the sheriff's office identified as 38-year-old Mario Beltran of Milwaukee, was arrested. He had active warrants from the Wisconsin Department of Corrections and Brown County Sheriff's Office.

Law enforcement detained and cited a 29-year-old passenger for obstruction; the sheriff's office said she provided a fake name to law enforcement officers.

The Cedarburg, Grafton and Mequon police departments, as well as the Ozaukee Central Fire Department, assisted with the scene and search.

The Source: The Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office released information.

