NFL Draft in Green Bay: Packers hold pair of picks on Day 2

Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft is underway in Green Bay.



The Packers took Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden with their first-round pick on Thursday night. With the 2025 NFL Draft's second day of selections now underway, here's a look at Green Bay's recent approach to rounds two and three.

Packers draft history

Green Bay took Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden at No. 23 overall on Thursday.

The Golden pick aside, the Packers have had a first-round propensity for defense over the past two decades, while their priority in the draft's second and third rounds has typically been offense. Since 2005, the team has picked 28 total offensive players and 19 defensive players in those rounds.

Pass catchers in particular have been a target for the Packers in rounds two and three during that span. Despite not selecting a wide receiver or tight end in either round last year, the two positions lead the pack in terms of total draftees dating back to 2005.

Second-round picks under Gutekunst

2024: Texas A&M linebacker Edgerrin Cooper, Georgia safety Javon Bullard

2023: Oregon State tight end Luke Musgrave, Michigan State wide receiver Jayden Reed

2022: North Dakota State wide receiver Christian Watson

2021: Ohio State offensive lineman Josh Myers

2020: Boston College running back AJ Dillon

2019: Mississippi State offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins

2018: Iowa cornerback Josh Jackson

Third-round picks under Gutekunst

2024: USC running back MarShawn Lloyd, Missouri linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper

2023: South Dakota State tight end Tucker Kraft

2022: UCLA offensive lineman Sean Rhyan

2021: Clemson wide receiver Amari Rodgers

2020: Cincinnati tight end Josiah Deguara

2019: Texas A&M tight end Jace Sternberger

2018: Vanderbilt linebacker Oren Burks

Offseason highlights

2025 picks

The Packers entered the 2025 NFL Draft with seven selections. It snapped a streak of six straight years the team entered the draft with at least 10 picks.

Entering draft night:

Round 1, Pick 23 (23)

Round 2, Pick 22 (54)

Round 3, Pick 23 (87)

Round 4, Pick 22 (124)

Round 5, Pick 23 (159)

Round 6, Pick 22 (198)

Round 7, Pick 21 (237) via Pittsburgh Steelers

Round 7, Pick 34 (250) compensatory

The seventh-round pick from Pittsburgh was a result of the swap that sent veteran edge rusher Preston Smith to the Steelers last season. The compensatory pick was the result of losing offensive tackle Yosh Nijman in free agency the previous offseason, according to the team.

The Packers selected 11 players in the 2024 draft.