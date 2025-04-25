NFL Draft in Green Bay: Packers hold pair of picks on Day 2
GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Packers took Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden with their first-round pick on Thursday night. With the 2025 NFL Draft's second day of selections now underway, here's a look at Green Bay's recent approach to rounds two and three.
Packers draft history
Green Bay took Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden at No. 23 overall on Thursday.
The Golden pick aside, the Packers have had a first-round propensity for defense over the past two decades, while their priority in the draft's second and third rounds has typically been offense. Since 2005, the team has picked 28 total offensive players and 19 defensive players in those rounds.
Pass catchers in particular have been a target for the Packers in rounds two and three during that span. Despite not selecting a wide receiver or tight end in either round last year, the two positions lead the pack in terms of total draftees dating back to 2005.
Second-round picks under Gutekunst
- 2024: Texas A&M linebacker Edgerrin Cooper, Georgia safety Javon Bullard
- 2023: Oregon State tight end Luke Musgrave, Michigan State wide receiver Jayden Reed
- 2022: North Dakota State wide receiver Christian Watson
- 2021: Ohio State offensive lineman Josh Myers
- 2020: Boston College running back AJ Dillon
- 2019: Mississippi State offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins
- 2018: Iowa cornerback Josh Jackson
Third-round picks under Gutekunst
- 2024: USC running back MarShawn Lloyd, Missouri linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper
- 2023: South Dakota State tight end Tucker Kraft
- 2022: UCLA offensive lineman Sean Rhyan
- 2021: Clemson wide receiver Amari Rodgers
- 2020: Cincinnati tight end Josiah Deguara
- 2019: Texas A&M tight end Jace Sternberger
- 2018: Vanderbilt linebacker Oren Burks
Offseason highlights
- March 3: Re-signed linebacker Isaiah McDuffie
- March 5: Re-signed kicker Brandon McManus
- March 13: Signed cornerback Nate Hobbs
- March 18: Signed offensive lineman Aaron Banks
- March 20: Signed wide receiver Mecole Hardman
- March 28: Signed linebacker Kristian Welch for 2nd stint in Green Bay
2025 picks
The Packers entered the 2025 NFL Draft with seven selections. It snapped a streak of six straight years the team entered the draft with at least 10 picks.
Entering draft night:
- Round 1, Pick 23 (23)
- Round 2, Pick 22 (54)
- Round 3, Pick 23 (87)
- Round 4, Pick 22 (124)
- Round 5, Pick 23 (159)
- Round 6, Pick 22 (198)
- Round 7, Pick 21 (237) via Pittsburgh Steelers
- Round 7, Pick 34 (250) compensatory
The seventh-round pick from Pittsburgh was a result of the swap that sent veteran edge rusher Preston Smith to the Steelers last season. The compensatory pick was the result of losing offensive tackle Yosh Nijman in free agency the previous offseason, according to the team.
The Packers selected 11 players in the 2024 draft.
