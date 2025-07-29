2025 Wisconsin State Fair; everything you need to know

article

The Brief The Wisconsin State Fair is ready to welcome thousands to West Allis. With a little planning, you can make the most of your day on the fair grounds.



The 2025 edition of Wisconsin State Fair is nearly upon us – and now is the time to plan your adventure to the fair park.

Get set for Wisconsin State Fair

What we know:

The fair runs from Thursday, July 31 through Sunday, Aug. 10. If you have not bought your State Fair tickets in advance, you can still purchase them at the gate. Prices at the 2025 State Fair Admission Entrances are as follows:

Adults (12 & over) – $20

Seniors (60 & over) – $15

Military/Veterans with ID – $15

Youth (ages 6-11) – $13

Children (5 & under) – Free

Even after the fair gets underway, there are ways to save to get into the park. Learn how you can save with the fair's "Day Sponsors."

Daily schedule

What we know:

There is so much to see at the Wisconsin State Fair, it's a little daunting. But you can check out the 2025 Daily Schedule now and do a little planning for you and your family, friends or date.

For those looking to put a little thrill into the fair visit, you're invited to check out the rides at the Wisconsin State Fair – including the Giant Slide, the pig slid, pony rides and, of course, the Sky Glider.

Getting there and parking

What we know:

Before you can enjoy any of the fair fun, you need to get there. There are plenty of options available to you – including shuttles, rideshare options, bicycle parking and yes, there are plenty of places to park on the fair grounds or in the neighborhoods nearby.

Learn much more about all of your transportation and parking options for this year's fair.

