Wisconsin State Fair: 2025 Sporkies, Drinkies winners revealed

The Wisconsin State Fair announced on Tuesday, July 29, the winners of the fair's Sporkies and Drinkies competition.

Sporkies winners

What we know:

The 2025 Sporkies winner goes to Lumpia City, which created the Ube Butter Banana French Toast Lumpia. This Filipino-American dessert mashes up deep cultural roots and modern flavor made with caramelized bananas, syrup-soaked French toast, and rich purple ube butter, then deep-fried until golden and dusted with powdered sugar. Delicious for any meal of the day at the State Fair!

Ube Butter Banana French Toast Lumpia – Lumpia City (Courtesy: Wisconsin State Fair)

Second place for the Sporkies goes to the WürstBar, which came up with Brat Rangoon. This unique German-Asian dish features crisp wonton wrappers filled with bratwurst, cream cheese, green onion, and melted cheese, deep-fried, and drizzle with house-made sweet and sour sauce. Topped with Nori Komi Furikake seasoning, these savory bites pack flavors together in every crispy crunch.

Brat Rangoon – WürstBar (Courtesy: Wisconsin State Fair)

Third place for the Sporkies goes to Charlie's Pizza for its Mexican Street Corn Pizza. This bold and cheesy pizza features sweet corn, mozzarella, cotija cheese, spicy mayo, and fresh lime on a crispy, golden pizza crust. Topped with a lime, each slice is served hot and ready for tangy, creamy, and savory bites.

Mexican Street Corn Pizza – Charlie's Pizza (Courtesy: Wisconsin State Fair)

Drinkies winner

On the Drinkies side of things, Rock '& Roll Beer Garden takes the top prize for its Purple Rain Refresher. This mix of Concord grape juice, tart lemonade, and grapefruit soda is topped with edible glitter and pop rocks that shimmer and crackle like the crowd at a headliner set. Plus, this drink changes color with each sip of shimmering blue and silver edible glitter!

Purple Rain Refresher – Rock and Roll Beer Garden (Courtesy: Wisconsin State Fair)

Try all the Sporkies and Drinkies

Bring Your Appetite:

While there were winners, that does not mean any of the Sporkies or Drinkies finalists were losers. They all look amazing – and deserve a look by you, the Wisconsin State Fairgoer.

Check out all of the Sporkies and Drinkies finalists – and where you can find them at the 2025 Wisconsin State Fair.

