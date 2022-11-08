Wisconsin midterms: Polls are now open

Polls across the state are now open. For those who have chosen to cast their ballots on the day of the general election in Wisconsin on Tuesday, Nov. 8, there may be lingering questions.

Most, if not all questions can be answered by visiting the MyVoteWisconsin website. But some basic information you may require includes:

Election information for City of Milwaukee

City of Milwaukee voters can NOT return their absentee ballots to their neighborhood polling places today.

City of Milwaukee voters CAN return their absentee ballots to the City of Milwaukee Election Commission office, room 501 at City Hall, from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. today, OR to Central Count at the Wisconsin Center District, at the corner of W. Wisconsin Ave. and Vel R. Phillips Ave., from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. today.

