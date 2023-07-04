Southeast Wisconsin July 4th parades, FOX6 team joins festivities

Dozens of streets across southeastern Wisconsin were decked out with red, white and blue as people flocked to Fourth of July festivities.

"Everybody coming together, that’s what it’s all about," said Pamela Schmidt. "Life is too short, so you have to enjoy everything."

Schmidt has been coming to Greenfield’s Independence Day parade for as long as she can remember. This year, she brought along her great-nephew, Vinny, in hopes of passing down the longtime tradition.

"He’s always asking me to take him," she said. "You know the kids, the fireworks, everybody coming down to the parade, I usually take pictures."

Greenfield was not the only parade families and friends checked out. Several community celebrations featured the FOX6 News team. Reporter Bret Lemoine marched through Waukesha, while WakeUp anchors Nikola Junewicz and Suzanne Spencer rolled through Wauwatosa and Whitefish Bay.

"I like the band, and I like candy so much," said Olivia, who attended the Greenfield parade.

While some parades wrapped up early, for many families, the celebrations are only beginning.