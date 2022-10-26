Wisconsin elections: Hispanic, Latino vote could play big role

The 2020 U.S. Census found Wisconsin's largest minority group is Hispanics and Latinos, making up roughly 7.5% of the state.

They've voted strongly for Democrats, but nationwide, Republicans have been making some inroads with Latino voters. In the Nov. 8 election, the group could play a big role in who wins Wisconsin.

"We’re big enough to flip the state," said Fabi Maldonado with Voces de la Frontera.

"Given the size of the electorate, of the Latino electorate, the fact that there are more Latino voters this year than two years ago, I think they can’t be underestimated," said Paru Shah, associate professor of political science at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

At the Milwaukee Press Club, experts weighed in Wednesday, Oct. 26 on the importance of Hispanic and Latino voters both two years ago and today.

"As we went back and did the deep-dive analysis, Latino turnout in which way they voted, we found like here in Wisconsin, that it was almost 3-1 – Hispanics voting for Biden, than to Trump," said Darryl Morin, president and chairman of Forward Latino. "That's almost 75% of the Latino voters here voted for Biden over Trump. And when you consider that we had about 120,000 to 130,000 Latinos voting here in the state of Wisconsin, and the fact that the president only carried the state by 20,000 votes, you just realize how important it was to court the Hispanic vote to him winning. And I think both parties learned a lesson after that."

In September, the Pew Research Center found about 64% of registered Latino voters lean or are Democratic compared with 33% for Republicans. However, 77% said they are dissatisfied with the way things are going in the country and 54% of Joe Biden's job.

"I think the analysis again suggests that they won the state for Biden, and I think they will potentially have a very significant impact on who wins the governor’s and senate race here," Shah said.

The National Republican Committee set up an office in the Hispanic-rich south side of Milwaukee. Both sides are knocking on doors.

"I think that the Latino power, the Latino vote, is gaining power. And you saw it in the 2020 election. You saw Latinos flip the state of Arizona blue for the first time since 1996," said Maldonado.

Donald Trump; Joe Biden

As early voting has already begun, Maldonado thinks it's "it's just safe to say that the Hispanic vote has awoken, finally."

Pew's national survey found the most important issue for Latino voters was the economy, followed by health care, violent crime, education and gun policy.

Nationwide, nearly 35 million will be eligible to vote, and Forward Latino estimates up to 210,000 will be eligible to vote in Wisconsin.