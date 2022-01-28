Suspect in Milwaukee officer shooting ID'd: police booking logs

article

FOX6 News has confirmed that 22-year-old Jetrin Rodthong was arrested on Thursday evening, Jan. 27 near 17th and Wisconsin – for his alleged connection to the shooting of a police officer near 25th and St. Paul.

Rodthong is being held in police custody. He was detained by Milwaukee police on attempted intentional homicide.

According to police, around 6:30 p.m., officers were dispatched for a sick and injured person and discovered an individual slumped over in a vehicle. When police encountered that individual, a 22-year-old man, he appeared to flee, brandishing a firearm.

Officer shot near 25th and St. Paul, Milwaukee

The officer and the 22-year-old man exchanged gunfire, and both were struck. After that exchange of gunfire, police say the man entered the officer's squad and fled, eventually crashing near 17th and Clybourn.

That man was later arrested without further incident. Police said the man's gun was recovered from the officer's squad.

Police said the male officer, 26, with seven years of service on the force, was taken to the hospital for non-fatal injuries. The 22-year-old man was taken to the hospital for non-fatal injuries, and the driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash was also taken to the hospital.

The officer has been placed on administrative duty per standard procedure. MPD's Homicide Division is leading the investigation.

This is a developing story.