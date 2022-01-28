Expand / Collapse search

Suspect in Milwaukee officer shooting ID'd: police booking logs

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Jetrin Rodthong

MILWAUKEE - FOX6 News has confirmed that 22-year-old Jetrin Rodthong was arrested on Thursday evening, Jan. 27 near 17th and Wisconsin – for his alleged connection to the shooting of a police officer near 25th and St. Paul.

Rodthong is being held in police custody. He was detained by Milwaukee police on attempted intentional homicide.

According to police, around 6:30 p.m., officers were dispatched for a sick and injured person and discovered an individual slumped over in a vehicle. When police encountered that individual, a 22-year-old man, he appeared to flee, brandishing a firearm.

Officer shot near 25th and St. Paul, Milwaukee

The officer and the 22-year-old man exchanged gunfire, and both were struck. After that exchange of gunfire, police say the man entered the officer's squad and fled, eventually crashing near 17th and Clybourn.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

That man was later arrested without further incident. Police said the man's gun was recovered from the officer's squad.

Police said the male officer, 26, with seven years of service on the force, was taken to the hospital for non-fatal injuries. The 22-year-old man was taken to the hospital for non-fatal injuries, and the driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash was also taken to the hospital.

MPD provide update after officer shot

A Milwaukee police officer was shot near 25th and St. Paul Thursday evening, Jan. 27. Police Chief Jeffrey Norman provided more information about this incident.

The officer has been placed on administrative duty per standard procedure. MPD's Homicide Division is leading the investigation.

This is a developing story.

Milwaukee man accused, shoots nephew; remains on the run
article

Milwaukee man accused, shoots nephew; remains on the run

A 34-year-old Milwaukee man is on the run and facing multiple charges tied to a shooting that happened on the city's south side last August.

Whitefish Bay armed robbery; suspect sought
article

Whitefish Bay armed robbery; suspect sought

Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened near Newhall and Hampton around 10:45 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27.