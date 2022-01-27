Milwaukee officer shot near 25th and St. Paul, sources say

article

A Milwaukee police officer was shot near 25th and St. Paul Thursday evening, Jan. 27, according to Milwaukee Alderman Bob Donovan. Two sources confirmed this for FOX6 News.

In a post on social media, Donovan added, "Kathy and I are praying for this hero’s survival and for their family."

FOX6 News has multiple crews on scene. We've reached out to police for more details.

