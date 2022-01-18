Third Ward shooting: Milwaukee detective leaves hospital

The Milwaukee police detective who was shot and injured in the Third Ward while off-duty was discharged from the hospital on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

Det. Andrew Wilkiewicz was shot while trying to intervene in an attempted robbery at the Shake Shack near Water and Buffalo on Jan. 13.

The detective suffered four gunshot wounds and was rushed to the hospital where he underwent emergency surgery. He walked out of Froedtert Hospital under his own power five days later to a crowd of officers and family cheering him on.

Wilkiewicz shared a few words Tuesday, thanking his colleagues for support – in sis ting that he was just doing what he swore to do.

"Just doing my job. Just saw something and reacted. At the end of the day, I walked out of here and justice will be served," Wilkiewicz said.

MPD Chief Jeffrey Norman said there is no timetable for Wilkiewicz's return, saying they will take it day by day.

"Whether off-duty or on duty, we're there. We step up to the plate. We understand the work that needs to be done and that we will be there to ensure that we'll be part of the solution and be part of the safety of protecting our citizens and protecting our city," MPD Chief Jeffrey Norman said.

Three suspects have been charged in connection to the shooting, one of whom is still wanted by police.