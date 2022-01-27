Milwaukee County deputy shot, leaves hospital

A Milwaukee County sheriff's deputy, shot and wounded after a traffic stop, was released from the hospital on Thursday, Jan. 27.

The incident unfolded after a traffic stop led to a foot pursuit near 68th and Adler on Wednesday. The deputy, identified by the sheriff's office as 26-year-old Christian Almonte, was then taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the sheriff's office, it began around 2 a.m. when the deputy tried to stop the driver for a vehicle registration violation. At the scene, the deputy asked for assistance. When additional deputies arrived, officials said the driver fled on foot and was arrested near Interstate 94. Authorities then began looking for a passenger.

Shortly after 3 a.m., officials said a suspect climbed out of a garbage bin near 64th and Dixon. A perimeter was established. As the suspect was approached by another deputy, he produced a firearm and fired at the deputy, striking him several times in both arms and his torso.

Sheriff’s deputies and officers from multiple surrounding agencies began searching for the shooter. A shelter in place alert was issued.

Milwaukee County sheriff's deputy shot, wounded near 64th and Adler, Milwaukee

While searching the area, sheriff’s deputies and officers encountered a man crouching behind a vehicle near 60th and Main. At that time, officials heard a single gunshot and found the man lying on the ground from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Preliminary investigation suggests that this person was responsible for shooting the deputy sheriff.

Police did arrest a second person at the scene where this unfolded. They are working to determine if this individual is connected to the case.

