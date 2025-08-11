Southeast Wisconsin historic flooding, recovery and cleanup continues

The Brief Catastrophic flash flooding has impacted communities across southeast Wisconsin this past weekend. Several counties have declared a state of emergency, and Governor Evers has approved assistance from the National Guard. Several rivers are at flood stage, and several roadways remain flooded and closed.



Southeast Wisconsin saw historic and dangerous flooding this past weekend (Aug. 9-10).

A flood warning remains in effect until 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 11. However, several river flood warnings remain in effect for several counties. Head to the FOX6 Weather Alert Page for the latest information.

Catastrophic flooding

What we know:

Catastrophic flooding has impacted Milwaukee, Wauwatosa, Waukesha, and other surrounding communities.

Multiple counties have declared a state of emergency, and Governor Evers has approved help from the National Guard.

Milwaukee flooding

Homes and vehicles were destroyed, and countless lives changed after floodwaters took over parts of the area.

In Milwaukee County, Executive David Crowley issued an emergency declaration over the weekend.

Several roadways in the county remained closed on Monday. Milwaukee County officials stress to avoid any flooded roads or those that are closed.

Wauwatosa is one of the hardest hit areas from the flood.

Neighborhoods turned into lakes, and some vehicles are completely underwater.

Flooding in Wauwatosa

The city's dispatch center received more than 500 calls, a majority of them about flooded basements, flooded storm drains, and traffic issues from the flood.

Some people living in Wauwatosa tell FOX6 they saw neighbors getting rescued by boat.

People's homes flooded, leaving them in shock and wondering what to do next.

"All the neighbors have been great. Very willing to help. All our family has been willing to step up. Good to see that part," said Eric Truss, whose home flooded.

Power and water

What we know:

Meanwhile, leaders are now focused on recovery.

Crews at We Energies say they are working around the clock to restore power across southeastern Wisconsin.

City leaders say when it comes to flooding, there was little they could have done to stop it.

"We have 14 inches of rain in this location, which is an intense amount in a short period of time, so there's no sewer system across the country that can maintain that amount," said Jerrel Kruschke, Milwaukee Department of Public Works Commissioner.

One thing was done at the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District (MMSD).

With the deep tunnel nearing full capacity, MMSD started a combined sewage overflow just before 10 p.m. on Saturday, meaning crews sent a combination of untreated sewage and stormwater into nearby waterways.

Milwaukee flooding

The affected areas include the Milwaukee River, Menomonee River, and Lake Michigan between McKinley Beach and South Shore Beach.

Cleanup and drop-off

What you can do:

Part of the cleanup is figuring out what to do with water-damaged items.

There are two drop-off centers for large items in the City of Milwaukee.

They're open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Sunday.

Flood victims do not need to pay.

DPW working

What you can do:

The Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) said to report any street flooding, water backing up into basements, downed trees or limbs and stranded or disabled vehicles.

To report these issues, call 414-286-CITY (2489), visit milwaukee.gov/Click4Action, or use the MKEmobile app.

Waukesha County impacted

What we know:

Waukesha County was one of the counties hit the hardest by rain and flooding.

Pedestrian bridges were closed, streets sunken, cars stuck and submerged in water.

Flooding in Waukesha

Although some people fished and canoed in the flooding, others are navigating the devastation.

FOX6 spoke with a family who crews rescued on Saturday because the water rose so fast.

Everything they had in their basement, years of memories, were on their lawn yesterday drying out.

"This is all material stuff to us. This really doesn't matter to us at all. It's that everybody made it out of there safe and sound. The fire department was very fast, they had boats to evac us out," said Jerry Breske.

