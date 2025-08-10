Southeast Wisconsin severe weather; We Energies works to restore power

We Energies crews are working on Sunday, Aug. 10 to restore power to thousands of customers in southeast Wisconsin. As of 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, roughly 35,000 customers were without electricity.

View the latest updates from the We Energies Outage Map.

Related article

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Be prepared

We Energies' website encourages all customers to be prepared and know what to do should a power outage occur. The site offers the following tips:

Report outages as soon as they occur using one of three options:

Related outage resources

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Related article

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

What is the FOX Model?

FOX Weather

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 Weather Experts in social media