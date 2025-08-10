Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until TUE 4:36 AM CDT, Waukesha County
9
Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Washington County, Ozaukee County, Milwaukee County, Waukesha County
River Flood Warning
from SUN 5:00 PM CDT until WED 1:00 AM CDT, Ozaukee County
River Flood Warning
from SUN 4:00 PM CDT until TUE 4:00 PM CDT, Ozaukee County
Flood Warning
from SUN 11:03 AM CDT until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Milwaukee County, Washington County, Ozaukee County, Waukesha County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 6:27 AM CDT, Milwaukee County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Milwaukee County, Milwaukee County, Milwaukee County
Flood Warning
from SUN 11:49 AM CDT until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Dodge County, Waukesha County, Washington County
Flood Watch
until MON 7:00 AM CDT, Fond Du Lac County, Racine County, Walworth County, Sheboygan County, Dodge County, Washington County, Kenosha County, Ozaukee County, Jefferson County, Milwaukee County, Waukesha County

Southeast Wisconsin severe weather; We Energies works to restore power

By
Published  August 10, 2025 11:31am CDT
Severe Weather
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - We Energies crews are working on Sunday, Aug. 10 to restore power to thousands of customers in southeast Wisconsin. As of 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, roughly 35,000 customers were without electricity.

View the latest updates from the We Energies Outage Map.

Be prepared

We Energies' website encourages all customers to be prepared and know what to do should a power outage occur. The site offers the following tips:

Report outages as soon as they occur using one of three options:

Related outage resources

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:  

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

