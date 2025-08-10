Southeast Wisconsin rainfall totals from severe storms on Aug. 9-10

Severe weather dumped an historic amount of rain on southeast Wisconsin from Saturday, Aug. 9 through Sunday, Aug. 10.

The National Weather Service, Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District and other agencies have been collecting rainfall totals for many communities in southeast Wisconsin.

Below are the reported rainfall totals (in inches) for the following communities:

Rainfall totals

By the numbers:

Allenton, 5.42

Bayside, 9.93

Belgium, 5.15

Brown Deer, 7.42

Brookfield, 9.62

Brownsville, 1.91

Butler, 11.64

Caledonia, 2.17

Campbellsport, 2.10

Cedarburg, 5.60

Cedar Grove, 2.04

Chenequa, 5.09

Colgate, 8.12

Dousman, 2.20

Fond du Lac, 1.70

Franklin, 5.14

Franksville, 1.74

Germantown, 8.62

Greendale, 7.87

Hales Corners, 6.00

Hartford, 3.46

Hartland, 5.85

Horicon, 3.65

Howards Grove, 1.14

Hubertus, 7.18

Jackson, 6.51

Lannon, 9.51

Lac LaBelle, 2.94

Mayville, 2.20

Menomonee Falls, 11.29

Mequon 6.46

Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, 6.69

Mount Pleasant, 1.12

Mukwonago, 2.15

Muskego, 7.39

New Berlin, 11.37

Newburg, 6.58

Oak Creek, 6.85

Oconomowoc Lake, 5.79

Okauchee, 4.66

Pewaukee, 10.90

Port Washington, 8.37

Racine, 2.75

Random Lake, 4.03

Richfield, 6.22

Ripon, 1.83

River Hills, 7.51

Rochester, 1.76

Slinger, 3.90

St. Francis, 10.50

Theresa, 3.21

Union Grove, 2.72

Waterford, 1.30

Waukesha, 8.50

Waupun, 1.54

Wauwatosa, 7.69

West Allis, 9.99

West Bend, 8.64

Whitefish Bay, 7.45

Whitewater, 1.14

Wind Lake, 1.59

Yorkville, 1.82

The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.