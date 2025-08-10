Southeast Wisconsin rainfall totals from severe storms on Aug. 9-10
MILWAUKEE - Severe weather dumped an historic amount of rain on southeast Wisconsin from Saturday, Aug. 9 through Sunday, Aug. 10.
The National Weather Service, Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District and other agencies have been collecting rainfall totals for many communities in southeast Wisconsin.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
Below are the reported rainfall totals (in inches) for the following communities:
Rainfall totals
By the numbers:
- Allenton, 5.42
- Bayside, 9.93
- Belgium, 5.15
- Brown Deer, 7.42
- Brookfield, 9.62
- Brownsville, 1.91
- Butler, 11.64
- Caledonia, 2.17
- Campbellsport, 2.10
- Cedarburg, 5.60
- Cedar Grove, 2.04
- Chenequa, 5.09
- Colgate, 8.12
- Dousman, 2.20
- Fond du Lac, 1.70
- Franklin, 5.14
- Franksville, 1.74
- Germantown, 8.62
- Greendale, 7.87
- Hales Corners, 6.00
- Hartford, 3.46
- Hartland, 5.85
- Horicon, 3.65
- Howards Grove, 1.14
- Hubertus, 7.18
- Jackson, 6.51
- Lannon, 9.51
- Lac LaBelle, 2.94
- Mayville, 2.20
- Menomonee Falls, 11.29
- Mequon 6.46
- Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, 6.69
- Mount Pleasant, 1.12
- Mukwonago, 2.15
- Muskego, 7.39
- New Berlin, 11.37
- Newburg, 6.58
- Oak Creek, 6.85
- Oconomowoc Lake, 5.79
- Okauchee, 4.66
- Pewaukee, 10.90
- Port Washington, 8.37
- Racine, 2.75
- Random Lake, 4.03
- Richfield, 6.22
- Ripon, 1.83
- River Hills, 7.51
- Rochester, 1.76
- Slinger, 3.90
- St. Francis, 10.50
- Theresa, 3.21
- Union Grove, 2.72
- Waterford, 1.30
- Waukesha, 8.50
- Waupun, 1.54
- Wauwatosa, 7.69
- West Allis, 9.99
- West Bend, 8.64
- Whitefish Bay, 7.45
- Whitewater, 1.14
- Wind Lake, 1.59
- Yorkville, 1.82
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:
FOX6 Storm Center app
FOX LOCAL Mobile app
FOX Weather app
What is the FOX Model?
FOX Weather
Maps and radar
We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.
School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
FOX6 Weather Experts in social media
- CLICK HERE to "Like" the FOX6 Weather Team on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Rob Haswell on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Tom Wachs on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Stephanie Barichello on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Lisa Michaels on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Holly Baker on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" the FOX6 Weather Team on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Rob Haswell on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Tom Wachs on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Stephanie Barichello on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Lisa Michaels on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Holly Baker on X
The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.
The Source: Rainfall totals are provided by the National Weather Service (NWS), Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District (MMSD) and other agencies in southeast Wisconsin.