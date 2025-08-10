Expand / Collapse search

PHOTOS: Southeast Wisconsin flash flooding Saturday into Sunday

Published  August 10, 2025 6:54am CDT
Severe Weather
Flooding at the Milwaukee Mile tunnel. Credit: Chris and Katie Stein

MILWAUKEE - Southeast Wisconsin got hammered by rainfall from Saturday night into Sunday morning (Aug. 9-10).

Flash flood warnings, advisories and watches were issued, and more rain is likely on Sunday.

Southeast Wisconsin severe flooding, power outages
Flooding is impacting several counties in southeast Wisconsin on Sunday morning.

Are you experiencing flooding in your hometown? Send FOX6 a picture!

Note: Do NOT put yourself in any danger to take a photo. Only take a photo when it is safe to do so!

The Source: Photos are submitted to FOX6 with permission.

