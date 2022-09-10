Racine teen shot as football game let out at Horlick Field nearby

article

A 16-year-old girl was shot and wounded Friday night, Sept. 9 as a nearby high school football game was letting out at Horlick Field.

Officials say shortly before 9:30 p.m., officers were providing extra attention for the game when shots fired were heard.

The teenage girl was found at High Street and Blake Avenue – and had been shot in the right leg. She was taken to Ascension Medical Center and treated for non-life-threatening wound.

Horlick Athletic Field in Racine

The 16-year-old reported that she was walking eastbound on High Street from Carlisle Avenue when she heard shots fired and then felt pain to her leg, officials said. The teen walked to High Street and Blake Avenue where she laid down on the sidewalk.