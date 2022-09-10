Hart Park arrests; Wauwatosa police respond to fight at football game

article

Four people, including three juveniles, were arrested Friday evening, Sept. 9 following a report of a fight at the football game at Hart Park in Wauwatosa.

Officials say around 8 p.m. Friday, officers responded to Hart Park. In addition to the reported fight, there was also a report of a person with a gun in the stands.

Officers responded and school officials made the decision to have students exit the stadium. A large group then exited the stadium and officers assisted with dispersal. Officials say a small group refused to leave – and four subjects were arrested (three juveniles and one adult) for disorderly conduct.

The remainder of the game concluded without incident.