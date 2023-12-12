Police chase ends in Waukesha County, cut thru several counties

Waukesha police arrested a man on Tuesday, Dec. 12 after a lengthy police chase that made its way through several counties in southeast Wisconsin.

Officials say around 2 p.m., Waukesha police were alerted to a vehicle that was wanted in connection with an armed carjacking, armed robbery and vehicle pursuits. The vehicle traveled through the City of Waukesha. The City of Waukesha, Wisconsin State Patrol, and Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department were involved in attempting to stop the driver.

Eventually, the vehicle traveled off road in an open area west of the Orthopaedic Associates of Wisconsin building in the Town of Delafield. Officers utilized a PIT (pursuit intervention technique) maneuver to stop the vehicle. The vehicle was stopped in a marsh area. However, the suspect was revving his engine, which made it obvious to officers the suspect was continuing to attempt to flee. The suspect would not listen or surrender to law enforcement. A Waukesha Police K-9 was eventually able to apprehend the suspect.

This investigation involves agencies from Waukesha, Milwaukee, Racine, Kenosha and Illinois. Officials say charging decisions will be made at a later time.

The K-9 involved is doing well, all officers, deputies and troopers are doing well, officials said.

Four Waukesha police squad cars were damaged during this incident. The suspect was taken to a hospital for injuries he suffered while fighting with the police K-9.

The scene was cleared around 4 p.m. Tuesday.