Plane crash lands, some dogs ready for adoption

Some of the dogs that were on board a plane that crash-landed at Western Lakes Golf Club on Tuesday, Nov. 15 are now available for adoption.

According to the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County, which responded to the crash-landing scene to assist, seven dogs are ready to land in their forever homes.

HAWS adoption hours are Monday-Friday from 1-5 p.m. and weekends from 12-3 p.m.

Officials tell FOX6 News the call for the crash landing came in just after 9 a.m. Three adults on the plane suffered non-life-threatening injuries – and were taken to a hospital for treatment.

The plane also had 53 dogs on board that were checked for injuries. This flight was a planned transport, bringing at-risk adoptable dogs from shelters in the southern U.S. to HAWS and several partner shelters.

All the animals were triaged at HAWS by staff veterinarians. HAWS said more dogs will soon be available for adoption.

Lake Country Fire & Rescue on Wednesday said department members who responded to the crash are in the process of being approved to adopt.

For members of the public who wish to help, monetary donations to assist with medical care can be made via the HAWS website or dropped off at the shelter on Northview Road in Waukesha. HAWS is also accepting supply item donations – such as towels, blankets, plastic animal travel crates, and enrichment toys and treats.

Statement from Ameriflight:

Safety is a core value for everyone at Ameriflight. The safety of our crew, customers, aircraft, and cargo is always our top priority. We appreciate the authorities for their assistance and their ongoing efforts to investigate the cause of this incident. Ameriflight is working closely with the National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration to support the investigation and to understand all aspects of this incident.