Plane lands on golf course in Pewaukee; 2 persons, 55 dogs on board

The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department says a twin-engine airplane landed safely on the golf course at Western Lakes Golf Club in Pewaukee on Tuesday morning, Nov. 15.

Officials tell FOX6 News the call for the emergency landing came in just after 9 a.m.

Two persons and 55 dogs were board the plane. It is unclear whether any of them suffered injury.

